Brooks Koepka Withdraws From Charles Schwab Challenge

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The former LIV Golfer, who resumed his PGA Tour career at the start of the year via the Returning Member Program, had been in the field for the Colonial Country Club event, which begins on Thursday May 28th.

However, his withdrawal was confirmed on Sunday, the same day he finished T14 at another Texas event, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

That was Koepka’s third event in as many weeks, having also placed T11 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and T55 at the PGA Championship.

While no reason has been given for Koepka’s withdrawal, his busy schedule will continue soon afterwards, with the five-time Major winner confirmed for the RBC Canadian Open.

The TPC Toronto event begins on June 11th, before Koepka heads to Shinnecock Hills for the US Open, where he will bid to claim the title for the third time after his 2018 victory at the venue.

Koepka’s withdrawal from the Charles Schwab Challenge appears to end his chances of competing in the next Signature Event on the schedule, the Memorial Tournament.

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Brooks Koepka has played in each of the last three weeks, including the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

His routes to the Muirfield Village event were via the Aon Next 10, the Aon Swing 5, reaching the world’s top 30 or winning a tournament.

He is not in the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5, with the players to qualify for the Memorial Tournament via them due to be finalized after the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Despite a generally solid return to PGA Tour action in 2026, Koepka hasn’t yet won a tournament this year either. Meanwhile, he is still considerably short of the world’s top 30, with his latest performance seeing him rise six places to 105th.

Koepka isn’t the only player who has withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge. Denny McCarthy and David Ford have also pulled out, with Jimmy Stanger and Brice Garnett their replacements.

However, there is no replacement for Koepka, meaning the field goes back to 132.