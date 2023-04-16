2023 RBC Heritage Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

Saturday’s biggest mover at the Harbour Town Golf Links was Matt Fitzpatrick, whose eight-under outing saw him rise all the way into the lead. The Englishman currently sits at -14, holding a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay.

Keegan Bradley also excelled in the Saturday round, posting a seven-under score and moving into a tie for 16th place at -9. Chez Reavie, another American, shot six under par and resides in a seven-way tie for ninth at -10.

Why am I mentioning the players that are that low on the leaderboard? Well, because the storyline heading into Sunday’s finale will easily be about how jam-packed the leaderboard is. There are currently 20 golfers ranging from Fitzpatrick’s -14 score to the 20th position at -9. Then there are an additional ten competitors sitting at eight under heading into the final round.

My point is that this tournament is wide open heading into Sunday. Your guess is as good as mine in terms of who wins the Heritage Classic. Considering 98 of golf’s top 100 teed it up this weekend, the leaderboard is littered with talent. And while I don’t have an outright winning pick right now, I do have these two plays for Sunday’s action. Let’s dive into my favorite two bets for the RBC Heritage.

Before we get into our RBC Heritage Picks, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 RBC Heritage selections this week.

RBC Heritage Picks - Live Picks

Xander Schauffele Top 10 Finisher (-105) (Bet $100 to collect $195) Head to DraftKings to bet the best Xander Schauffele odds (opens in new tab)

29-year-old Xander Schauffele wasn’t able to do much damage Saturday, posting a one-under finish and not picking up any ground on the leaderboard. He’s currently in a T9 position, sitting at -10 heading into Sunday.

I’m going to ride with Schauffele to secure a top-10 finish at the RBC. While the American’s essentially in uncharted territory, considering he’s placed T32 (2018, 5), T63 (2019, +5), and T64 (2020, -5) in previous outings at Harbour Town GL, he’s still playing fantastic golf overall.

This would be Schauffele’s second consecutive top-10 finish after placing T10 (-4) at Augusta National last weekend. He also has two additional top 10s to his resume since the calendar turned to 2023. All things considered, I think it’s worth a shot backing him with coin-flip odds to finish inside the top 10.

Matt Kuchar Top 10 Finisher (+130) (Bet $100 to collect $230) The best Matt Kuchar odds are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)

I was high on Matt Kuchar entering this weekend’s event at Hilton Head and actually picked him to win outright at +4500. My thinking was that he would be in contention heading into Sunday’s play, and we could either ride the bet or hedge out for a profit. However, he’s in the midst of the log jam and is T9 (-10). DraftKings Sportsbook (opens in new tab) currently has the veteran golfer at +4000 to win the tournament outright.

I’m not sure if he’ll be able to climb that high, but I do anticipate a top-10 finish from the 44-year-old. Kuchar knows this course like the back of his hand, and he actually won here back in 2014 (-11). The American is right on pace with his typical scores, where he’s usually ranging from -9 to -12. After a three-under outing on Saturday, I’d say he’s grooving along just fine and has an opportunity to breeze past his normal range.

Ultimately, experience matters. While there are a ton of battle-tested players at the top of the leaderboard, not everyone knows how to navigate Harbour Town GL quite like Kuchar. Factor in that they’re calling for potential scattered thunderstorms and 10-15 mph winds, and I’d say the advantage goes further toward Kuchar. Let’s take the plus-money payout with Kuchar to finish inside the top 10.

RBC Heritage Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday