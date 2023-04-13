RBC Heritage 2023 Live Stream

Just a few days on from Jon Rahm's momentous victory at Augusta National, he is back in action again at the 2023 RBC Heritage, another designated event. just down the road from Georgia, South Carolina plays host to the tournament, namely Harbor Town Golf Links.

As you would expect there is an excellent field down to compete, including 41 of the world's top 50 and the top 30 players in the current FedEx Cup standings. One man who won't be competing is Rory McIlroy who withdrew (opens in new tab) earlier this week. No reason has been given for McIlroy’s withdrawal, but, interestingly, it will be the second designated event he has missed in 2023 after he skipped the first of the year, January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Regardless of his absence the tournament features a stacked field and one of the coolest golf courses on the PGA Tour circuit. Harbor Town has very tight fairways and tiny greens which test top players thoroughly, despite the lack of length.

Below are all the broadcast and streaming details for the event.

US TV Schedule - 2023 RBC Heritage

All times EST

Thursday, April 13: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 14: 2pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 15: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

Sunday, April 16: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise action during the week and CBS will takeover when the tournament heats up over the weekend. Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV (opens in new tab).

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial. While fuboTV (opens in new tab) also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

We also recommend Sling TV (opens in new tab) in the US as well. At $51 per month, Sling Blue with the Sports add-on brings NBC and Golf Channel, and it is also half price for your first month.

UK TV Schedule - 2023 RBC Heritage

Thursday, April 13: 12pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Friday, April 14: 12pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Saturday, April 5: 1.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

Sunday, April 16: 1.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab))

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2023 RBC Heritage

Friday, April 14: 4am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Saturday, April 15: 4am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Sunday, April 16: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

Monday, April 17: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from South Carolina here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab).

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

RBC Heritage Tee Times

(Selected)

7.55am - Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala (10)

8.06am - Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler (10)

8.17am - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland (10)

12.22pm - Adam Long, Tommy Fleetwood, Doc Redman (1)

12.33pm - Russell Henley, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel (1)

12.55pm - Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa (1)

1.06pm - Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson, Cameron Young (1)

1.17pm - Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (1)

1.28pm - Tony Finau, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland (1)

