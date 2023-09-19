2023 LIV Golf Chicago Betting Picks and Predictions
LIV Golf is back, and one week before Brooks Koepka represents Team USA at the Ryder Cup, Oddschecker's Tom Jacobs previews the next event on the LIV Golf schedule.
LIV Golf returns for the first time in over a month, as a 48-man field assembles in Chicago, at Rich Harvest Farms GC.
This is the second year in a row LIV has played in Sugar Grove, Illinois, as they return to last year's venue.
Cameron Smith won this event last year, with a three-stroke victory over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein, and the Aussie comes into the week having won the last event on LIV, at LIV Golf Bedminster. Smith's seven-shot victory that week was the biggest in the Tour's short history so far, and he will be keen to carry that form over.
Last year, it looks like Driving Distance played a part in any success at this course, but will that be the same in 2023?
Let's break down LIV Golf Chicago and see who we are picking to win this year's renewal.
2023 LIV Golf Winners - Updated thru LIV Golf Bedminster
Here are the winners so far on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:
Individual Winners
LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III
LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee
LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka
LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch
LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch
LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson
LIV Golf Washington DC - Harold Varner III
LIV Golf Valderrama - Talor Gooch
LIV Golf London - Cameron Smith
LIV Golf Greenbrier - Bryson DeChambeau
LIV Golf Bedminster - Cameron Smith
Team Winners
LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC
LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC
LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC
LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC
LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC
LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC
LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC
LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC
LIV Golf London - 4 Aces FC
LIV Golf Greenbrier - Torque GC
LIV Golf Bedminster - Ripper GC
Cam Smith picked up his second individual title of the season last time out at LIV Golf Bedminster, and with that secured a win for Ripper GC as well. That was the Aussie team's first win of the season, vaulting them into 7th in the Team Standings.
The 4Aces still hold a slender lead over Torque GC in the team standings, whilst Cam Smith can clinch the individual title as early as this week, with a win here again in Chicago.
LIV Golf Chicago Course Preview
- Par 72
- 7,408 yards
Rich Harvest Farms provided a challenging test last year, with Cam Smith winning at -13, three clear of Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlien. This means only three players got into double-digits under par at this golf course last year.
Peter Uihlein spoke of how it was wider off the tee than he remembers from previous experience, which goes with the notion that driving distance could triumph here.
Get your ball a long way down the hole and figuring it out from there certainly seems to be the approach here at Rich Harvest Farms.
The four par 5s will provide scoring opportunities, and that is where the players will need to make their birdies (and eagles) if they are to contend through three rounds here.
Before LIV arrived here 12 months ago, the only professional golf tournament held here was the Solheim Cup in 2009.
There is still plenty to learn about this private golf course, but distance and scoring on the Par 5s is our starting point this week.
LIV Golf Chicago Key Stats
- Driving Distance
- Par 5 Scoring
- Scrambling
Former Winners of LIV Golf Chicago
2022 - Cameron Smith
LIV Golf Chicago Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner
Peter Uihlein (+5000) (Bet $100, collect $5100) - Get the best odds for this Peter Uihlein pick at Bet365
After an incredible start to the season, where Uihlein finished inside the top 8 in four straight events, the big-hitting American has certainly cooled off.
The good news is, that he's had a month to reset and get his game back in the position to compete, and I trust he has done so, before teeing up this week at Rich Harvest Farms.
Prior to his 2nd place finish here 12 months ago, Uihlein had finished 43rd, 24th, and 44th in his three previous events, so I am confident he can switch it on here, after similar form figures.
This year, Uihlein leads the tour in Driving Distance (322.00 yards on average) and he's shown no signs of slowing down, as he's still 2nd in the past three months. His driver is clearly a huge asset and that will be key this week.
Uihlein is -58 under par on the Par 5s this season, thru 33 rounds of golf, and he can utilize that weapon this week.
With a 2nd place finish banked here last year, Uihlein should enjoy returning to Chicago, and I trust him to contend at a big number.
Matt Jones +9000 (Bet $100, Collect $9,100) - Get the best odds for this Matt Jones pick at Bet365
Matt Jones has found some strong form of late, playing the international series events whilst others took the full time off to enjoy the break from the LIV Tour schedule.
Jones has only managed to record a single top 10 this season on the LIV Tour, finishing 7th in Tuscon, but I believe given his recent efforts, that he could succeed on what looks to be a suitable layout.
The Aussie only finished 16th here last year, but he was 4th after round 1, showing an ability to play the course for at least 18 holes.
That is a small sample size, as is his recent form on the Asian Tour, but I am confident that he can take some confidence into this week, after finishing 4th in England, before losing in a playoff to Eugenio Chacarra in the St Andrews Bay Championship.
Jones needs a big week to secure his spot on LIV going forward, and now is the time, as he looks to take advantage of a strong recent run of form.
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
