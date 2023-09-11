2023 BMW PGA Championship Picks and Predictions

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The BMW PGA Championship is a special event in its own right, and has always been the flagship event for the DP World Tour. In 2023 this has been taken up a notch as all 12 members of Team Europe will play in this field, before setting off for the Ryder Cup!

That means defending champion, Shane Lowry is here, as are the two winners before him, Billy Horschel and Tyrrell Hatton.

Wentworth will host this event as it always does and this course has been a great equalizer over the years. It is a true test of your game, and only the best tee-to-green will have a chance of winning come Sunday.

Let's look into the course in more detail, and then pick out two bets for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

To compare the latest BMW PGA Championship odds, head over to OddsChecker now!

Before breaking down the course, and making our picks for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, we want to show you the best offers for this week's DP World Tour event, brought to you in association with OddsChecker. Lock in $600 worth of guaranteed bonuses, and $1000s in first bet cover with the offers below!

2023 BMW PGA Championship: Course Preview

Wentworth Club - West Course

Par 72

7,267 Yards

By modern-day standards, this is not a long course, and instead, it is a pure parkland test that will challenge every facet of a player's game, from accurate driver and iron play to their ability to get up and down around the greens.

With trees and heather also in and around the course, there are several ways to start putting together a big score if you are not at the very top of your game.

This sort of examination separates the best from the rest, and that has certainly been the case over the years.

The most recent winners are Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel, and Tyrrell Hatton, whilst players like Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald, and Colin Montgomerie have shown the rest of the DP World Tour what it takes to be elite at this course over the years.

Greens in Regulation, Scrambling and just an all-around tee-to-green game are all required to win around Wentworth's West Course.

BMW PGA Championship: Key Stats

Greens in Regulation - Like last week at the Irish Open, Greens in Regulation has been a key indicator of success here, as four of the last five winners have ranked inside the top 3 in GIR, with the last two leading the field.

Scrambling - This is definitely a coursr where the traditional Scrambling stat is a factor. Three of last five winners at Wentworth have led the field in Scrambling, with all five ranking inside the top 9.

SG Tee to Green - Ultimately, as it should be on a championship calibre course like this, the player's with the best all-around SG Tee-to-Green will be in contention come Sunday.

BMW PGA Championship Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +2800 (Bet $100, to collect $2,900) The best odds for this Tom Kim pick are at BetMGM Sportsbook

After a shaky few months, Kim's form has finally settled back to the elite level we have come to expect from the Korean in his still young career.

Already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, it is now time for Kim to add to wins in Korea, Japan, and the US, with a win in Europe.

Kim was reignited by an 8th place finish at the U.S. Open earlier this summer, and he has since finished 6th at the Scottish Open, 2nd at the Open Championship, and 10th at the BMW Championship.

Kim had to skip a title defence at the Wyndham Championship due to the ankle injury he suffered at the Open Championship, but his 10th two starts later at the BMW Championship suggests he can contend again, on a course that should be right up his street.

The 21-year old ranked 15th in SG Approach, T26 in SG Tee to Green, and was good enough from a Scrambling point of view (59th) to suggest he can navigate what is a new course to him.

An incredibly accurate driver of the ball (10th on the PGA Tour in Driving Accuracy), Kim should give himself plenty of chances for birdie on this famed layout.

Kim has proven he is capable of winning on his travels, and this could be the next win to prove that.

Nicolai Hojgaard +4000 (Bet $100, to collect $4100) The best odds for this Nicolai Hojgaard pick are at BetMGM Sportsbook

Nicolai Hojgaard is certainly riding a high right now, after being named on his first Ryder Cup team, and the young Dane can now feel the relief of finally making the team, and channel that into a big performance at the Tour's flagship event.

Hojgaard finished 20th on his course debut here back in 2021, and whilst he missed the cut last year when in lesser form, but now he's in great form once more and can contend here.

When Nicolai finished 20th here in 2021, he was coming in off the back of his second win on the DP World Tour, at the Ryder Cup venue, Marco Simone. Sure, he was in form and that was shown in victory, but he also had to deal with the extra attention and expectation that comes with being a recent winner.

That may have been the reason he finally ran out of gas on Sunday, but another couple of years on, he is now ready to take his game to the next level by winning this event, which is as elite as it gets on the DP World Tour.

Back-to-back top 5 finishes in his last two outings probably cemented his place on the Ryder Cup team, and both were incredibly promising, as he looks ahead to this week.

At 40-1, I think Hojgaard, as one of the form players in the field, is worth a look, beyond the very top of the market.