Take a look at the apparel Gary Woodland is wearing at the PGA Championship.

What Is Gary Woodland Wearing?

2019 US Open winner Gary Woodland first signed with Puma back in 2017 and has since signed a contract extension in 2020 so he continues to wear garments and shoes from the brand.

Woodland’s outfits do always stand out too because he plays a big part in using Puma’s Volition America Collection which combines cutting-edge apparel and footwear with Volition America’s focus on patriotism.

Here we have taken a look at what the American will wear during the PGA Championship.

Above is Woodland’s scripting for the week and we have gone into specifics below in case you want to get the look.

Puma MATTR Roar Polo

Let’s go into Woodland’s polos for the week. On Thursday he will go for the MATTR Roar polo in a colour Puma calls Blue Glow. Of course the first thing to talk about here is the all over cat print which offers a unique look to say the least. It is also made from Puma’s MATTR (Materials, Technology & Research) fabric which is the performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition.

It is a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that has a breathable, stretchy and lightweight feel to it so you can play your best. It also has UPF 50+ protection to guard you against the sun’s harmful rays.

Puma Tech Pique Palmetto Polo

Moving onto Friday he will go for a white Palmetto Polo which is part of the new line for the PGA Championship week. The shirt pays homage to the classic style of the South and uses the state tree of South Carolina as design inspiration for a couple of nice flourishes like the blue accents in the collar for example.

Puma Volition BBQ Polo

Over the weekend Woodland will opt for a couple of Puma Volition designs. Woodland has been linked with the Volition line for a while now which is a patriotic ensemble of products designed in a red, white and blue colour palette. The all over print is of clubs, greens, eagles, freedom, flags and other symbols.

The Volition line is also important because it is part of Ouma Golf’s support of the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Puma Volition Ghillie Polo

His final polo for the week, provided he makes the cut, it the Volition Ghillie. The stripe design is available in a couple of colours and has the camo finish which is all the rage these days. Performance comes from the moisture-wicking, stretchy and UV resistant fabric.

Puma Jackpot Pants

Throughout the week Woodland will go for Jackpot pants in high rise, quarry, navy and white colours.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes

As usual Woodland will opt for the Pwradapt Caged shoes in a couple of different colours throughout the week.

One of the best spiked golf shoes available right now, the shoe is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings. It has a sporty sneaker style look to it which we really like and you’ll notice the underfoot cushioning from the Ignite foam providing a spring in your step while also letting you feel relatively low to the ground.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged Shoes Review

Puma Ultralite Stretch Belt

Paired with the pants will be the Ultralite Stretch belt from Puma.

Wilson Staff Model Glove

Woodland also opts for the Wilson Staff Model glove. It is a premium golf glove which has been cut to tour-player specification for a precise fit and optimum feel, and is constructed from ultra-thin Cabretta leather.