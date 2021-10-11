With winter on its way, check out these cracking deals on J Lindeberg jackets.
Save Over £100 On These J Lindeberg Winter Jackets
As the cold weather begins to get nearer and nearer, now is the time to purchase a jacket to help fend off those wintery conditions.
Whether it’s on the course, or off it, a jacket is a must-have for everyone, with J Lindeberg one of the best brands for any occasion.
Below are the best offers we have seen available, with some offering over £100 off!
Act fast as sizes are already very limited:
J Lindeberg Dune Down Jacket Black –
£499 £317.99
This lightweight and water repellent jacket also has fleece lined pockets and removable hood, making it perfect for all wintery conditions.
J Lindeberg Blocked Logo Softshell Jacket –
£169 £107.70
The Softshell jacket is perfect for winter golf, with warmth, breathability and stretch qualities providing superb comfort during your game.
J Lindeberg Kia Ladies Golf Jacket –
£129 £90.30
With a full zip front, the Kia Jacket provides great breathability in unpredictable weather conditions.
J Lindeberg Packlight Print Golf Jacket Slit Navy –
£199 £139.30
The outlandish print on the Packlight Jacket will make you stand out on the golf course. Featuring a primaloft filling, the jacket is both waterproof and windproof.
J Lindeberg Dale Light Jacket JL Navy –
£175 £122.50
With a lightweight ripstop on the front of the jacket, the Dale Light protects you from the winter winds. Thanks to the inclusion of a high performance stretch fabric, it won’t restrict movement within your swing.
For more deals and equipment content, check out the Golf Monthly website.