Our 15 Favourite Booze Deals This Prime Day
By Sam Tremlett
Amazon Prime Day has seen a bonanza of golf deals but if you're looking for something a bit boozey then you're in the right place.
The alcohol sale is huge, with massive savings on whisky, gin, vodka, wine and more.
Below we pick out some of our favourite Prime Day Booze Deals - act fast as they are ending soon.
Alternatively if you want the best golf deals take a look at our Amazon Prime Day hub page.
This is an absolute cracker of a gin – perfect with a Fever Tree Indian Tonic and a slice of lime – the only problem with this gin is that it doesn’t come in a bigger bottle. And talking of the bottle – it is exquisite… you won’t be taking this to the recycling!
A completely unique and distinguished gin from Portland, Oregon, Aviation Gin is designed to be soft and smooth. Also it definitely makes you as cool as Ryan Reynolds who, until recently, co-owned the brand. Don't miss out today because right now it is 36% off at Amazon.
Why not go for a slightly more unique gin, such as this Aber Falls Orange Marmalade bottle?
It offers a citrus hit with warming aftertaste and it uses Welsh water filtered through the rock of the Snowdonia mountains. Truly refreshing!
One of the best-selling gins on Amazon, the No.3 is widely respected, as shown by the fact it is the only gin to have won ‘World’s Best’ four times. At the moment you can try one out for less than £30 and we guarantee you will not be disappointed.
Cornwall makes some amazing food and beverage products and Tarquin gin has to be one of the very best drinks to come out of the county - and that's saying something! It's on sale this Prime Day with over £10 off, superb deal.
Moving onto whiskey, this Gentleman Jack Whiskey is incredibly popular. Inspired by the original gentleman distiller and founder, Gentleman Jack undergoes a second charcoal mellowing to achieve exceptional smoothness. It is now 45% off!
This whiskey is for people who want to explore whiskies with a luxurious and sweet, creamy mouthfeel. It is a limited Edition blend that is crafted exclusively from a variety of quality single malt and grain whiskies from the Lowlands region of Scotland.
We’ve had a lot of Scottish whisky but now for some Irish Jamesons, also heavily discounted on Prime Day. The famous Irish spirit won the 2019 San Francisco World Spritis Competition (SFWSC) Double Gold medal, and you can save 36% on a bottle today.
Time for some more whisky, and this is another great deal with 34% off the Auchentoshan 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch whisky. It’s bottled and distilled in Glasgow, Scotland and has been since 1823!
Alternatively if you want a whiskey that is slightly different then why not go for this 10 year old from Talisker. Made by the sea on the Isle of Skye, this whiskey is known for its smoky sweet character, sea salt spray and spicy pepper kick.
If you are a fan of cinnamon, then you will love this whiskey. But be warned, it can be lethal. I first encountered it while playing golf in Vegas a few years ago – at that point I was playing very nicely with 12 points through 6 holes… several Fireballs later… I do not remember finishing the round let alone what I scored.
The famous French vodka is made with French grapes for that smooth and delicious citrus taste. It’s the number one best seller in plain vodka on Amazon and is a real bargain today. Treat yourself or a vodka-loving loved one.
A very popular Tequila, this Cazcabel is renowned for its ingredients as the brand only uses 100% locally grown, blue weber agave in the tequila which grows for around 7 years before harvesting. It is then rested in American oak barrels for a minimum of 9 months.
Moving onto wine, you can save 28% on a case of 6 bottles of Kiwi Cuvee Sauvignon Blanc. It is an aromatic wine with fruity flavours - it goes well with fish and white meat dishes.
Produced in South Australia, this case of 6 Black Label Shiraz offers a combination of the fruit aromas of plum and blackberry with spice, pepper and cinnamon.
If you want more Amazon Prime Day deals, check out the Golf Monthly website.
