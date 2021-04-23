The Callaway Epic Max LS driver is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Callaway has brought out three excellent drivers this year and in our full review we discussed the pros and cons of all three.

But not wanting to sit on the fence, if we were pushed to single out our favourite it would be the Epic Max LS. It is also one of the best drivers for mid-handicappers too.

It’s a little unusual in concept to have the low-spinning (LS) model with the Max (forgiving) franchise. Typically, low spin drivers are aimed at better players seeking a compact, workable shape but the Epic Max LS has a more stretched out look at address that will appeal to a wider player spectrum.

Not only that, but the ability to knock some spin off your drives will lead to increased distance for the majority of players. But will this also lead to a lack of control? Well not from our testing.

A.I. Technology

This driver has Callaway’s new Jailbreak Speedframe designed using Artificial Intelligence and forms a completely new shape, connecting with the head at four different points top and bottom to provide extra rigidity in the horizontal direction.

The result is a five per cent increase in efficiency and when combined with a lighter triaxial carbon crown and enhanced face design unique to every loft, should increase ball speed and forgiveness as well as spin consistency.

Sliding weights are less commonplace these days but there is a 13g sliding weight in the rear of the sole providing 14 yards of shot shape correction. We liked how we could tone down our draw shape with this feature, while others will appreciate the option of being able to eliminate one side of the golf course. It also strengthens forgiveness by matching up with your most common mishit on the face.

Factor all these elements in and the Epic Max LS is one of the most comprehensive driver offerings around this year, making it a no-brainer for our list and one you should certainly try if you’re looking to upgrade your big stick this year.

