The TaylorMade Tour Response ball has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

TaylorMade Tour Response Ball

Golf balls at the upper end of the mid-price sector have been edging ever closer to the all-round performance of tour-calibre balls. TaylorMade’s three-piece, urethane-covered Tour Response model is one of the best mid-price golf balls on the market, costing around a tenner a dozen less than those pricey premium models.

At the heart of the Tour Response lies a 40-compression core blessed with high-spring properties to maximise energy transfer from clubhead to ball for added yards. A firmer mid-layer helps further by keeping spin down off the tee.

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls

Pitch With Confidence

The package is then completed by the golf ball world’s cover material of kings, soft urethane, which helps wedge grooves really get into the ball for added grip and greenside spin compared to some models in this sector.

The ball was launched alongside the less expensive Soft Response model, and we really liked how the Tour Response performed for us with the driver, delivering a strong ball flight that held its own even in a gusting wind.

It was around the green, though, that the Tour Response proved a bit of revelation for the mid-price sector, giving us all the softness we needed to really buy into its greenside spin credentials. When you get that confidence, it allows you to then play those 30- to 40-yard pitch shots with greater assurance – dare we even say, audacity – safe in the knowledge that when we struck it well we’d be rewarded with that lovely second-bounce check.

Our overall conclusion is that Tour Response provides great all-round feel, distance off the tee and spin around the greens. Indeed, in the long game we felt that for our, admittedly above average swing speed, there was no discernible distance difference between Tour Response and TaylorMade’s premium TP5 models. A great all-round ball at an attractive, sub-premium price.

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls