Best Golf Membership Deals We Have Spotted
In this piece we look at some of the best golf club membership deals we have spotted.
By Sam Tremlett
There couldn't be a better time to join a golf club right now and here are some of the best golf membership deals we have spotted
The Coronavirus has had a drastic effect on pretty much every sport in the last few months and golf has not been immune from that.
However now that golf has reopened in England, Wales and Ireland, there couldn't be a better time for you to join a club. We believe Scotland are possibly reopening its courses in the not too distant future as well.
The virus has impacted everybody financially and golf clubs are currently offering brilliant deals and offers on membership as a result.
Bearing this in mind, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf membership deals we have spotted.
Suffolk Golf Club
Many golf clubs are offering up great membership deals and one that went above and beyond was Suffolk Golf Club at Fornham St Genevieve which is offering free membership for a year - worth £1,000 - to NHS frontline workers
Director of Golf Steve Hall said; "We continued talking about it and after looking into the capacity implications, decided to put it out to the membership whether they wanted to give away free memberships to the people who are having a hard time at the minute, to give them some relaxation away from it.
"Over a third of the membership replied within 24 hours saying what a great thing it was for us to be able to do. There was not one negative comment coming back to us."
Abbeydale Golf Club
Malton & Norton Golf Club
Sitwell Park Golf Club
Okehampton Golf Club
Leasowe Golf Club
Withington Golf Club
Pryors Hayes Golf Club
Port Glasgow Golf Club
Arklow Golf Links
Formby Hall
Davyhulme Park Golf Club
Old Colwyn Golf Club
Old Colwyn Golf Club, a 9 hole meadowland course founded in 1907 and designed by James Braid currently has a membership offer in which you can become a member for the rest of the year for £175.
Youghal Golf Club
Slievenamon Golf Club
Mannan Castle Golf Club
Stokesley Golf Range
Peterculter Golf Club
Pike Hills Golf Club
There have been plenty of membership success stories during this tough period with Pike Hills tweeting out about lots of new members.
