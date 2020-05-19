There couldn't be a better time to join a golf club right now and here are some of the best golf membership deals we have spotted

Best Golf Membership Deals We Have Spotted

The Coronavirus has had a drastic effect on pretty much every sport in the last few months and golf has not been immune from that.

However now that golf has reopened in England, Wales and Ireland, there couldn't be a better time for you to join a club. We believe Scotland are possibly reopening its courses in the not too distant future as well.

The virus has impacted everybody financially and golf clubs are currently offering brilliant deals and offers on membership as a result.

Bearing this in mind, below we have taken a look at some of the best golf membership deals we have spotted.

Best Golf Membership Deals We Have Spotted

Suffolk Golf Club

Many golf clubs are offering up great membership deals and one that went above and beyond was Suffolk Golf Club at Fornham St Genevieve which is offering free membership for a year - worth £1,000 - to NHS frontline workers

Director of Golf Steve Hall said; "We continued talking about it and after looking into the capacity implications, decided to put it out to the membership whether they wanted to give away free memberships to the people who are having a hard time at the minute, to give them some relaxation away from it.

"Over a third of the membership replied within 24 hours saying what a great thing it was for us to be able to do. There was not one negative comment coming back to us."

Abbeydale Golf Club

See more

Malton & Norton Golf Club

See more

Sitwell Park Golf Club

See more

Okehampton Golf Club

See more

Leasowe Golf Club

See more

Withington Golf Club

See more

Pryors Hayes Golf Club

See more

Port Glasgow Golf Club

See more

Arklow Golf Links

See more

Formby Hall

See more

Davyhulme Park Golf Club

See more

Old Colwyn Golf Club

Old Colwyn Golf Club, a 9 hole meadowland course founded in 1907 and designed by James Braid currently has a membership offer in which you can become a member for the rest of the year for £175.

See more

Youghal Golf Club

See more

Slievenamon Golf Club

See more

Mannan Castle Golf Club

See more

Stokesley Golf Range

See more

Peterculter Golf Club

See more

Pike Hills Golf Club

There have been plenty of membership success stories during this tough period with Pike Hills tweeting out about lots of new members.

See more

Don't forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf content.