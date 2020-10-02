Coronavirus and Golf
2021 Golf Club Subscription Fees Due? Here’s Why You Should Pay Them…
Golf Monthly urges club golfers in this country to do all they can for golf in this time of crisis and help our clubs survive
What Will A November Masters Look Like?
This year's Masters will be different in many ways...
By Elliott Heath •
Governing Bodies Clarify Covid-19 Golf Competition Rules
Playing in a golf competition soon? Be sure to read what you can and can't do in accordance with the Rules of Golf...
By Elliott Heath •
PGA Tour In Crisis As Multiple Players And Caddies Test Positive For Covid-19
The former world number one has withdrawn after his caddie tested positive recently.
By Sam Tremlett •
PGA Tour Restart: All You Need To Know
The PGA Tour is back! Here is all you need to know about live golf getting back underway at Colonial
By Elliott Heath •
Stenson: Fan-less Ryder Cup Better Than No Ryder Cup
The Swede has give his thoughts on the many issues facing the Ryder Cup in 2020.
By Sam Tremlett •
Is This The Final Nail In The Coffin For A Fan-Less Ryder Cup?
USA captain Steve Stricker says it would be a crime to host the event without fans
By Elliott Heath •
DP World Tour Championship To Be Held In December
The European Tour's season-ending tournament will be held in mid-December.
By Sam Tremlett •
How Social Media Reacted To Scottish Golf Courses Re-Opening
The announcement that golf courses in Scotland could re-open led to delight on social media.
By Sam Tremlett •
UPDATED: 25 Things You Can And Can't Do When Playing Golf After Lockdown
With golf courses in England reopening, we look at things you can and can't do on the golf course at the moment.
By Sam Tremlett •
Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship Moved To October
The two Rolex Series events have moved to October as a way of dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.
By Sam Tremlett •
European Tour Announces 6-Week UK Swing
The Tour has announced a series of tournaments set to be hosted around Great Britain.
By Sam Tremlett •
Matt Fitzpatrick Tested For Coronavirus At Sheffield United
The Englishman was recently tested for the virus so he can resume playing on the PGA Tour in June.
By Sam Tremlett •
How Social Media Reacted To The Woods Vs Mickelson Charity Match
Social media reacts to The Match: Champions For Charity event at Medalist Golf Club.
By Elliott Heath •
Who Should Play In The Next Match?
After the success of the recent event, we ask which professionals and athletes should play in the next event.
By Sam Tremlett •
10 Things We Learnt From The Match: Champions For Charity
Here are 10 observations on the entertaining match event.
By Sam Tremlett •
Rory McIlroy Thinks Ryder Cup Will Be Postponed
The World No.1 says his hunch is that this year's match will be postponed until next year
By Elliott Heath •
Woods And Manning Triumph Over Mickelson And Brady
$20 million was raised during The Match for Covid-19 relief efforts
By Sam Tremlett •
How To Book Tee Times After Lockdown
You can't turn up to a golf course without a tee time
By Elliott Heath •
Report: European Tour UK Venues Confirmed For July Restart
The European Tour is said to be planning five events in the UK this summer
By Elliott Heath •
Date Revealed For Scottish Golf Restart
The news all Scottish golfers have been waiting for
By Elliott Heath •
LPGA Tour Caddie Worried As Players Allowed To Carry Own Bags
The LPGA Tour is set to allow players to carry their own bags, the Golf Channel understands
By Elliott Heath •
Golf Membership Applications Increase After "Safe And Successful" Re-Opening
Courses in England have been open for nearly a week and the reports are that golf has had a safe and successful return
By Elliott Heath •
Golf Courses In Northern Ireland To Open
Courses in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have now all been allowed to re-open
By Elliott Heath •
Best Golf Membership Deals We Have Spotted
In this piece we look at some of the best golf club membership deals we have spotted.
By Sam Tremlett •
Who Are Tom Brady And Peyton Manning?
The pair will team up with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, but who exactly are they?
By Sam Tremlett •
Post-Lockdown 2020 Rules Refresher
Here Neil Tappin and Jeremy Ellwood look at giving you a refresh on the rules as we come out of lockdown.
By Sam Tremlett •
Why This Year's US Open Will Not Officially Be An Open
The USGA has scrapped qualifying for the US Open due to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning it will essentially be an invitational
By Elliott Heath •
Scotland Aiming To Restart Golf Just After 28 May
First minster Nicola Sturgeon has said lockdown measures could ease on May 28th.
By Sam Tremlett •
R&A Launches £7 Million Covid-19 Funding Package
In the wake of the virus the R&A has launched a funding package to help golf recover.
By Sam Tremlett •