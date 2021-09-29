Don't miss out on some outstanding savings on Samsung products this week.

7 Days Of Samsung – Big Savings To Be Had On Amazon This Week

From September 27th to the 3rd of October Amazon is running a special 7 Days of Samsung event in which you can bag some awesome deals on Samsung products.

From smartphones, to televisions and laptops, there is a deal for everyone, even for golfers as Samsung has moved into the golf sector with some of its products over the past few years.

Additionally some of the brand’s products can be used with a golfing application too, because who doesn’t want to watch The Masters next year on a new, larger television right? Or maybe you want to follow some Tour professionals lead by practicing with some headphones in?

Check out some of our favourite deals below…

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Edition

Courses preloaded: 40,000 Battery life: 60 hours

Screen size: 3.45cm Weight: 30g Straps: Three

The best deal we found on Amazon this week was £90 off this Active2 Golf Edition watch.

In our testing we found it to be rather unique in the golf GPS watch market, mainly because of the navigation and functionality. We also really liked how it can double as a versatile fitness watch, and you can get incoming emails too which is a nice feature.

It comes pre-loaded with the Smart Caddie app pre-installed, 40,000 golf courses, and a lifetime premium subscription worth £76, and while the set up process is laborious, what it unlocks is worth the time invested.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition 44mm Review

7 Days Of Samsung Deals

Here are some more Samsung deals from the promotional week…

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Watch £289 £239 (save £50)

Or instead of the golf specific model above maybe you want the standard Active2 design. Not only does it use multiple sensors to act as a lifestyle and health gadget, but you can also take calls, receive messages and make payments with it as well. View Deal Samsung Galaxy Buds Wireless Earphones £179 £79 (save £100)

If you want to focus on your practice then a good way to do so is with headphones in. No longer are you distracted by other range goers and you can focus on the task at hand, getting better. These Samsung Buds are £100 off, have award winning sound and noise cancellation too. They can play for up to 21 hours and whilst we like the stylish white finish, you can also get them in black or bronze. View Deal Samsung 2021 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV £699 £549 (save £150)

When the Ryder Cup or Major tournaments are on, sitting down in front of the TV all day is one of life’s simple pleasures and a quality model enriches that experience. Right now you can get £150 off this 55inch smart model which has incredible picture quality. (Oh and the 75inch model is also available with £200 off too!) View Deal

For more golf deals, check out the Golf Monthly website.