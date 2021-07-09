Golf Monthly created this content as part of a paid partnership with TaylorMade. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Golf Monthly.

The difference between pitching and chipping, explained in this video and article by Dan Grieve, Head Professional at Woburn Golf Club

Difference Between Pitching And Chipping

The difference between pitching and chipping is often misunderstood.

Chipping is when you want to get the ball on the ground as soon as possible and running towards the hole - so it spends more time on the ground than it does in the air.

Pitching is the opposite - where the ball spends more time in the air than it does on the ground. Importantly, however, they are both part of the short game family of shots.

Chipping

For a shot where the pin is only about 15-20 yards away, you want to be chipping the ball, landing it on the front of the green and letting it run out.

Use your standard chip and run action - there should be very little wrist action with the ball staying low and running towards the flag - as you'll be able to see if you watch the video with this article.

Such a technique limits you to around 20-25 yards, so anything longer and you will need to adopt more of a pitching technique.

Related: Beginners Guide To Chipping

Pitching

A pitch shot will feature much more wrist action than a chip shot to create the speed you need for the ball to travel a greater distance in the air.

Don’t add too much wrist hinge, but to get the club head back further it is vital that you employ a certain amount; more wrist hinge adds more club head speed, which will allow you to pitch the ball further.

Related: Pitching Basics

Left Side Pivot

Chipping and pitching are both in the short game family and require you to keep a left-side pivot and rotate the body.

As demonstrated in the video here, the key difference between the two is how you use your wrists - whether you leave them out of it, or bring a little more hinge in to get the ball to carry that little bit further.

Crucially, try to keep the other elements of the short game technique consistent and you should see better results whether you're pitching or chipping.