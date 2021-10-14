Golf Downswing Sequence Explained

For the majority of golfers, taking to the course with one or more swing thoughts is a recipe for disaster. This is especially true in the downswing.

Yet, it’s often approaching impact where technical thoughts will creep in. And not only will that result in tension and a loss of accuracy, but it can also cause the natural flow of the swing that is so crucial for generating power to be lost.

Consider how you would answer the following…

Do your longer irons all go a similar distance? Do you struggle with a lacklustre swing? Does it feel like a lot of effort is going in for not a lot of distance in return?

If the answer is yes to one or more of these questions, then pay attention.

The key to achieving maximum power with minimal effort is getting the sequence of moves right in your downswing. And like any act where you are looking to propel an object towards a target, you want the sequence to work from the ground up.

Master this in golf and the benefits are countless. For starters, you will generate loads of clubhead speed, you’ll be able to square the club at impact far easier, and you’ll launch it a good old distance.

And in simple terms, an efficient downswing should see your weight shift onto the front foot as your hips and then your chest turn towards the target. This is followed by the cracking of the whip as the arms and hands release the club and extend through the ball and down the target line.

This is what’s known as the “kinematic sequence”, and I tend to see this happening out of order in higher handicappers or beginners.

Chief among the faults is a tendency to start the downswing by throwing or casting the arms out and forfeiting any stored power. It’s as though the body has gone to sleep and is also a common cause of the dreaded slice.

So why does this happen?

Sometimes it can be a physical limitation – a bad back or immobility in the hips – but it could also be the consequence of a poor set-up.

Even assuming you are in peak condition, nailing an efficient downswing is very difficult from a poor address position. This applies to the best players in the world just as much as the rest of us.

Be ready to run when stood over the ball, don’t sit back on your heels. Your downswing is a reaction to your backswing, so be athletic and you’ll be able wind and unwind powerfully, posing in perfect balance at the end.

Imagine for a moment you are in Yankee stadium poised to hit a home run. Make a few practice swings standing like this with your driver.

You’ll be amazed at how your body moves when swinging at hip height ready to smash a gong or bash a baseball – it’s a great drill for people who struggle to shift their weight coming down. A few of these before you hit your first tee shot will wake up those bigger muscles and have your drives flying.

It’s also worth saying that everyone is different. As the world’s best have proved, an efficient downswing is possible from many different positions at the top of the swing.

So if we focus on just the body for a second, simply thinking about turning through to a finish can really help with that first step as the weight shifts onto the front foot.

It’s something many golfers who come to see me complain about, yet they rock up with very little athletic angle in their address position.

Faults usually stem from set-up so it’s worth booking an MOT with your pro to start honing some solid fundamentals. From this foundation you can build power through an improved downswing, which will have your game soaring to new heights.