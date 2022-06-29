How Can I Play TPC Deere Run?
There are several affordable ways to play the host course of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Near Silvis, Illinois is TPC Deere Run, a 7,289-yard par 71 course made for shotmaking that has hosted the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic since it opened in 2000.
The course is built on the site of an Arabian horse farm replete with an easy-on-the-eye rolling landscape and the wood-lined Rock River. That allowed designer DA Weibring to create a course that encapsulates the natural beauty of the American Midwest. Weiberg perhaps described the appeal of the course best, saying: “It has all the things I think you’d like to have in a golf course. There are elevation changes, great views and scenery, hardwood trees. You have the Rock River complemented with small ponds and deep ravines… and best of all, there’s no real estate. What’s more, the natural features of the former Arabian horse farm high above the Rock River Valley have not been compromised.”
The John Deere Classic regularly produces low winning scores (around 20 under or better is not uncommon), but there are still holes that can provide plenty to think about on a course known for its doglegs, bunkers and lakes. One challenging hole is the par 5 10th, which, as well as its considerable 596-yard length, also has a lake and a bunker, making going for the green in two difficult. Meanwhile, the picturesque 158-yard par 3 16th sits on a bluff above the Rock River, and two bunkers guard the green.
If you’d like to experience TPC Deere Run, you can do so relatively easily as it’s open to the public. Not only that, but prices are some of the most reasonable of all PGA Tour courses. Green fees range from $69 to $199 for between one and four players, depending on the time of day and time of year you want to play. There’s also the option of booking unlimited golf, meaning you can go back and play a second round on the same day.
The initiation fees are attractive if you want to become a member. Membership options include an annual seven-day pass for $3,500, $2,450 for a weekday pass, and $2,100 for a junior annual pass. Guests can accompany members for $75 before 2pm & $59 after 2pm. Meanwhile, none of the membership options incur monthly dues.
Rounds can be booked and memberships applied for via the official TPC website.
Can The Public Play TPC Deere Run?
TPC Deere Run is an award-winning course that is open to the public. Anyone wishing to play a round at the course can do so for green fees between $69 and $199. Alternatively, several membership packages range from $2,100 to $3,500 annually.
How Long Is TPC Deere Run?
TPC Deere Run is a par 71 7,289-yard course which opened in 2000 and has held the John Deere Classic ever since. The course record is 59, which was achieved by Paul Goydos in the 2010 tournament.
Which City Hosts The John Deere Classic?
TPC Deere Run is located near Silvis in Rock Island County, Illinois. It is part of the Quad Cities metropolitan area. The course is built on a former Arabian horse farm near Rock River.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Players Dismiss Saudi Human Rights Questioning
A multitude of LIV Golf players have dismissed Saudi human rights questioning ahead of second Series event
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
DP World Tour Pro Calls Patrick Reed A 'Cheat'
Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera raised a 2019 incident to level the accusation at the LIV Golf player
By Mike Hall • Published