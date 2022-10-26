How Can I Play Dom Pedro Victoria?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of Europe’s premier golf destinations is Portugal’s Algarve and Vilamoura’s Dom Pedro Victoria is one of its most renowned.

The course is an Arnold Palmer creation, who designed it with tournaments in mind. He achieved his aim, and the course has hosted the Portugal Masters since three years after it opened in 2004. In fact, it even hosted a high-profile tournament before that, the WGC-World Cup in 2005 as it began to become established.

But what makes the course so appropriate for tournaments? It’s partly to do with its punitive water and sand found throughout. Meanwhile, the greens are generally fast, vast and undulating. Overall, the course is fairly flat, particularly on the back nine. However, if you thought your round would become easier as it goes on, the increased frequency of water will make you think otherwise. Strategically placed bunkers are also a regular consideration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Players have to wait until the penultimate hole to experience the course's signature hole. It is also the longest on the course at 588 yards. Huge expanses of water, including several waterfalls, sit on the right-hand side. If you negotiate the fairway, the green is also surrounded by water, making it one of the more difficult holes on the course.

In fact, the course is challenging to the end. The par-4 18th has water down the left-hand side with bunkers on the right, while the green is again dominated by water around it. Before that, the 168-yard par-3 eighth is the course's shortest hole. However, tee shots falling short of it will almost certainly find the enormous bunker in front of it. Further on, possibly the most picturesque hole is the 14th with two fairways separated by a waterline and waterfalls leading to an elevated green.

The course is open to the public and you can book a round online with green fees from approximately €130. There are additional costs to hire items including electric trolleys and golf clubs. There are also packages available to stay at one of the three Dom Pedro hotels in Vilamoura and play golf at five courses, including the Dom Pedro Victoria, with prices from €148 per night.

