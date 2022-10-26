How Can I Play Dom Pedro Victoria?
The Algarve course and host of the Portugal Masters is one of the best in Portugal - here's how you can play it
One of Europe’s premier golf destinations is Portugal’s Algarve and Vilamoura’s Dom Pedro Victoria is one of its most renowned.
The course is an Arnold Palmer creation, who designed it with tournaments in mind. He achieved his aim, and the course has hosted the Portugal Masters since three years after it opened in 2004. In fact, it even hosted a high-profile tournament before that, the WGC-World Cup in 2005 as it began to become established.
But what makes the course so appropriate for tournaments? It’s partly to do with its punitive water and sand found throughout. Meanwhile, the greens are generally fast, vast and undulating. Overall, the course is fairly flat, particularly on the back nine. However, if you thought your round would become easier as it goes on, the increased frequency of water will make you think otherwise. Strategically placed bunkers are also a regular consideration.
Players have to wait until the penultimate hole to experience the course's signature hole. It is also the longest on the course at 588 yards. Huge expanses of water, including several waterfalls, sit on the right-hand side. If you negotiate the fairway, the green is also surrounded by water, making it one of the more difficult holes on the course.
In fact, the course is challenging to the end. The par-4 18th has water down the left-hand side with bunkers on the right, while the green is again dominated by water around it. Before that, the 168-yard par-3 eighth is the course's shortest hole. However, tee shots falling short of it will almost certainly find the enormous bunker in front of it. Further on, possibly the most picturesque hole is the 14th with two fairways separated by a waterline and waterfalls leading to an elevated green.
The course is open to the public and you can book a round online with green fees from approximately €130. There are additional costs to hire items including electric trolleys and golf clubs. There are also packages available to stay at one of the three Dom Pedro hotels in Vilamoura and play golf at five courses, including the Dom Pedro Victoria, with prices from €148 per night.
Do You Need To Book In Advance To Visit Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course?
It is advisable to book in advance to ensure you secure a tee time. Bookings can be made via the course's official website. There are also hotel and golf packages available to book online.
When Did Dom Pedro Victoria Open?
The Arnold Palmer-designed course opened in 2004 and quickly gained a reputation as one of the best in Portugal. It has hosted the DP World Tour's Portugal Masters in 2007.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
