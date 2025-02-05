Is This The Most Beautiful Inland Golf Resort In America?

Ozarks National

GF: $190-$275

$190-$275 Stats: Par 71, 6,510 yards

Opening for play in 2019, this outrageously attractive course is one of five brilliant and very different designs at the expansive Big Cedar Lodge resort in Missouri. It is another creation from the extremely fertile imaginations of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the pair responsible for globally acclaimed designs at the likes of Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails and Sheep Ranch), Barnbougle (Lost Farm) and Cabot Cliffs.

Looking down on the third and fourth holes (Image credit: Big Cedar Lodge)

Here, their canvas was a series of dramatic ridges with panoramic views. Imagine Cape Kidnappers transported to a lush, green, inland location.

The sixth hole at Ozarks National is a tough par 4 of 216 yards (Image credit: Big Cedar Lodge)

The design deliberately showcases the region’s fabulous natural beauty, with plenty of inviting drives as well as visually appealing but strategically questioning approaches. One of many unusual highlights is the 400-foot wooden beam and plank bridge which connects the tee box to the fairway on the long, dogleg left, par-4 13th.

The par-3 eighth at Ozarks National - don't be short ! (Image credit: Big Cedar Lodge)

This transports you some 60 feet over a flowing creek. This is a design that will keep you thinking all the way and call for plenty of improvisation. It will also live long in the memory.

The sixteenth is a long par 4, justifiably stroke index one (Image credit: Big Cedar Lodge)

According to Crenshaw, winner of two green jackets as well as the Irish Open at Portmarnock Golf Club in 1976, “We’ve built a lot of golf courses, but there’s something special about this piece of ground… it’s gorgeous!” He is not wrong.

At just 144 yards, the penultimate hole at Ozarks National is the shortest on the course (Image credit: Big Cedar Lodge)

With so much golf in such a stunning setting as well as excellent and varied accommodation, Big Cedar Lodge makes for a brilliant inland golfing desination.