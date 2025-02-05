Is This The Most Beautiful Inland Golf Resort In America?
Ozarks National is one of a handful of sensational courses at the amazing Big Cedar Lodge golf resort
Ozarks National
- GF: $190-$275
- Stats: Par 71, 6,510 yards
Opening for play in 2019, this outrageously attractive course is one of five brilliant and very different designs at the expansive Big Cedar Lodge resort in Missouri. It is another creation from the extremely fertile imaginations of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the pair responsible for globally acclaimed designs at the likes of Bandon Dunes (Bandon Trails and Sheep Ranch), Barnbougle (Lost Farm) and Cabot Cliffs.
Here, their canvas was a series of dramatic ridges with panoramic views. Imagine Cape Kidnappers transported to a lush, green, inland location.
The design deliberately showcases the region’s fabulous natural beauty, with plenty of inviting drives as well as visually appealing but strategically questioning approaches. One of many unusual highlights is the 400-foot wooden beam and plank bridge which connects the tee box to the fairway on the long, dogleg left, par-4 13th.
This transports you some 60 feet over a flowing creek. This is a design that will keep you thinking all the way and call for plenty of improvisation. It will also live long in the memory.
Quiz! Name The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
According to Crenshaw, winner of two green jackets as well as the Irish Open at Portmarnock Golf Club in 1976, “We’ve built a lot of golf courses, but there’s something special about this piece of ground… it’s gorgeous!” He is not wrong.
With so much golf in such a stunning setting as well as excellent and varied accommodation, Big Cedar Lodge makes for a brilliant inland golfing desination.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Rob has been playing golf for over 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played approaching 1,250 courses in almost 50 countries. In 2021, he played all 21 courses in East Lothian in 13 days. Last year, his tally was 78, exactly half of them for the first time. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and two in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 15. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
-
-
Defending Champion Lottie Woad Included As Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field Confirmed
Each of the top-50 eligible players have accepted invitations to compete, with the final round taking place at Augusta National the week before the 89th Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golf Finally Gets Major Pathway As US Open Announces Groundbreaking Exemption
In the announcement, the USGA revealed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into the US Open, which gets underway on the 12th - 15th June
By Matt Cradock Published