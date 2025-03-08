Who Owns TPC Sawgrass?
TPC Sawgrass has been the home of the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, for over four decades, but who owns it?
One of the biggest events of the year is the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship, often regarded as the unofficial fifth men’s Major.
A big reason for that is the world-class venue the tournament comes from each year, TPC Sawgrass in Florida’s Ponte Vedra Beach, but who owns the famous course? Here are the details.
The idea of finding a permanent home for The Players Championship, which began in 1974 and remains the only PGA Tour event fully owned and operated by the circuit, came from its second commissioner, Deane Beman, who in the late 1970s envisioned a venue for the event that would be owned and controlled by the PGA Tour for the benefit of its players.
At first, Beman attempted to acquire the nearby Sawgrass Country Club, but when that was rebuffed, he eventually brokered a deal with local landowners to sell 415 acres to the PGA Tour for $1. That allowed Beman to make good on his vision of a Stadium Course for the event as part of a broader plan for the PGA Tour to own its courses.
In 1980, the first part of that plan came to fruition with the creation of the Tournament Players Club (TPC) when the Pete Dye-designed course opened. The TPC was established to create courses designed to meet professional tournament standards. Over time, the concept expanded to the TPC Network, a collection of courses either owned or run by the PGA Tour, in keeping with Beman's vision.
However, even before then, the foundations had been put in place for TPC Sawgrass, which began hosting The Players Championship two years after it opened, to be the PGA Tour's home. That's because, in 1978, the decision was taken to move its headquarters from Washington DC to Ponte Vedra Beach, and it relocated the year after, with a new building opening there in 2021.
As a result, TPC Sawgrass remains the permanent base of the PGA Tour, while it has been owned and operated by the circuit from its inception, making Beman's vision a reality.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Many Golf Courses Are There At TPC Sawgrass?
The Players Stadium Course is home of The Players Championship, but it's not the only course at the famous Florida venue
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lucas Glover Criticizes 'Stupid And Reactive' Golf Ball Rollback Plan
The 2009 US Open champion has told Golfweek why he is not in favor of the plan, which would see elite golfers use a different ball from 2028, with recreational players following two years later
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Is The Players Championship Playoff Format?
Here’s how the tournament will be decided if players are tied for the lead at the end of 72 holes
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many Balls Go Into The Water At The 17th At TPC Sawgrass?
The island green at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most iconic - and feared - in the game, but how many balls end up in the water?
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 LIV Golfers To Have Won The Players Championship
A number of big name past champions now playing in the LIV Golf League will not be teeing it up at Sawgrass this week
By Michael Weston Published
-
9 Perks Of Winning The Players Championship
Winning this prestigious event opens up a lot of doors - and there are a few other interesting benefits, too
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Does TPC Stand For In Golf?
Some of the most famous locations in the sport hold TPC at the front of their names, but what do those three letters actually stand for?
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated