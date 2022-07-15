Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Talor Gooch's Caddie?

Gooch's current caddie is a man called Mal Baker who is quite the player himself as he has a handicap of two. In fact he has said his dream alternate job would be as a professional golfer because it is better than caddying!

Baker's full name is Malcolm and he has said his favorite stop on Tour is Torrey Pines because the location is beautiful and so is the city.

We are yet to confirm where Baker is from but we believe he currently resides in Dallas and he supports the sports teams from that city as well, especially the Cowboys who play in the National Football League.

Speaking to the Caddie Network, Baker said his dream foursome would include himself, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan and actor Clint Eastwood.

We are unsure when he and Gooch started working together but Gooch knows just how important he is to his team. In an interview with Golf Digest Gooch said Baker passed up the opportunity to work with Vijay Singh and KJ Choi to take a chance on the American. Published in 2018 Gooch said; "He knows the tricky chips, the places to eat and helps me not feel like a rookie. But he wasn't on the bag for my win. There was a death in his family the week of the Web.com's7 News Sentinel Open, and so who took a week off from work? Kelsey Cline. When the last putt dropped, we hugged. The win meant I would qualify for this season's PGA Tour. I'd never felt such emotion. We'd waited 15 years for one to go my way."