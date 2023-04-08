Who Is Sam Bennett's Girlfriend?

Sam Bennett (opens in new tab) won the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship. His path to victory was one of the toughest in championship history. Bennett took down #13, 27, 10, 9, and 8 before holding off #70 Ben Carr with a 1-up victory on the 36th hole at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey. But who is the young American currently going out with? Well we take a look here.

It seems Bennett keeps his private life under wraps and aside from his achievements on the golf course, he does not post very often on social media. That being said we believe Bennett may be going out with a woman called Harper Walding. We are yet to 100% confirm this along with details on how long they have been together but we believe she was with him at the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

In a piece on Golf Digest Bennett mentioned his girlfriend and all the activities he wanted to do whilst in the United Arab Emirates.

“I want to go sky-diving,” he says. “I want to go skiing on the indoor slope at the mall. I want to go to the top of the tallest building in the world [the Burj Khalifa]. We’ve got some things to get through.”

A post shared by Sam Bennett (@sambennettgolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Walding, a principle administrative specialist at Halliburton, is believed to have met Bennett while the couple were studying at Texas A&M University from 2017-2021.

Walding studied Tourism and Travel Services Management and got her degree in 2021. We also believe she was a member of the Texas A&M diving team.

They keep their relationship under wraps but Walding shared a photo of herself with Bennett and his caddie at the Dubai tournament we mentioned earlier.

