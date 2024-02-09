Who Is Peter Uihlein's Caddie?
LIV Golf League pro Peter Uihlein has Zach Guthrie on the bag, brother of former PGA Tour player Luke
Former amateur standout Peter Uihlein is making his way in the pro ranks, and big money, as a day-one member of LIV Golf.
The American has played in every tournament since the Saudi-backed league's inception in 2022, and he's done so with his caddie Zach Guthrie by his side.
Guthrie is somewhat of a veteran looper now, and he's the brother of former PGA Tour pro Luke.
Luke Guthrie won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012 and has played in five Majors.
Zach and Luke are from Quincy, Illinois on the Missouri border and Zach attended the Western Illinois University. He then went on to become Assistant Men's Golf Coach at the University of Illinois, where his brother attended, and won five consecutive Big Ten Championships during his time there.
He initially started caddying on tour with brother Luke and told the Caddie Network that his best memory was caddying in the 2013 BMW Shanghai Masters "where Luke nearly won against a great field and realizing how global the stage is we are competing on."
The Guthries finished fourth that week, two strokes behind winner Gonzalo Fernandez Castano.
Zach has also caddied for Hunter Mahan and Tyler Duncan before joining up with Peter Uihlein.
The American previously had Australian Benjamin Hayes on the bag, who has been a caddie since 1999 and worked across both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.
Uihlein and Guthrie have been working together since 2022, we believe, and Guthrie will have enjoyed the perks of being a caddie in LIV Golf that included free travel and accomodation. There's also guaranteed money, with last-place earning $120,000 over the first two seasons - meaning a near-five-figure payday for the last-place caddie assuming a 5-7% cut.
Guthrie may well have made over $1m in 2022 alone as his boss pocketed over $12m in prize money from the big money tour. He then won over $6m in 2023.
