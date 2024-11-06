Who Is Niklas Norgaard's Caddie?

After two victories on the Nordic Golf League in the early years of his professional career, Dane Niklas Norgaard shot to prominence when he won one of the most prestigious DP World Tour events in 2024, the Betfred British Masters.

His caddie during that career highlight was Kasper Broch Estrup. If the Dane’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the husband of LPGA Tour pro Nicole Broch Estrup.

Kasper was born in 1998 and had a playing career of his own, turning pro in 2013. His career took place predominantly on the Nordic Golf League, which included victory in the 2016 Thisted Forsikring Championship. However, his most recent appearance on it came in 2019, and two years later, he had turned his focus to caddying.

Kasper soon began caddying for Nicole, and he came agonizingly close to helping her to victory at the 2022 KPMG Women’s Irish Open on the LET. However, she missed a putt on the 18th that would have given her the title, and she eventually lost to Klara Spilkova in a playoff.

At the 2023 Joburg Ladies Open, Nicole offered an insight into what Kasper brings to the role, saying: “Kasper was good at reminding me that my big goal is that I want to achieve and not avoid. So, not being afraid of hitting a bad shot but trying to achieve to hit good shots and I did good today on that part."

While Nicole eventually turned to Paul Drummond for a time, Kasper teamed up with Norgaard. It’s clearly a partnership that's working well, too, as Norgaard first beat Thriston Lawrence by two shots at the Belfry in September 2024 for his maiden DP World Tour title before finishing T7 at the circuit’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, later that month.

Those results helped Norgaard secure his place in the season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs as his career, helped by his caddie, continues to go from strength to strength.