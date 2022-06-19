Who Is Nick Hardy's Fiancee?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nick Hardy turned professional in 2018 and has enjoyed some successes in his young career. Enjoying a decorated amateur and college career, Hardy has had his partner, Elizabeth Elmassian, by his side. In this piece, we get to know her a little bit better.

A post shared by LIZ ELMASSIAN (@lizelmassian) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Like Nick, Elizabeth is also a successful golfer, with the Australian playing a few events on the Epson Tour and securing a couple of top 10s. Regularly posting golf snaps and videos on her Instagram, Elizabeth has been pictured at Pebble Beach with her fiancee, as well as appearing on the bag occasionally for Nick.

Although it is unclear as to when the pair started dating, we believe it was when both were at the University of Illinois, where Nick studied Sport Management. On the 12th February 2022, the pair announced their engagement.

Originally from the Greater Sydney area, according to Elizabeth's LinkedIn, she regularly posts golf-related content on her Instagram, with the Aussie giving tips, swing drills and challenges on her social media.

Elizabeth has been spotted at many of her fiancees events, with the Australian present for a number of college wins, as well as the moment when Nick earned his PGA Tour card.