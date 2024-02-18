Who Is Luke List's Caddie?

Luke List is a veteran of the PGA Tour, with the Seattle native a regular feature on the US circuit since 2013.

List, who turned pro in 2007, is somewhat of a late bloomer, having won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open aged 37. He picked up win number two at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

On the bag for List currently is Australian Benjamin Hayes, who has previously been on the bag of players including Peter Uihlein, JB Holmes, Wade Ormsby, David Lipsky, Brett Rumford and Ricky Barnes.

We believe the pair started working together in late 2022 or early 2023, with List previously working with Jeff Willett. Willett formerly looped for Nick Taylor, Chez Reavie, Davis Love III and David Toms.

List's current bagman Hayes is a fine golfer himself, having won the club championship at his course, Portsea GC, in Australia. He once told The Caddie Network that the highlight of his career was being on the bag for Peter Uihlein during his maiden pro victory on American soil at the 2017 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Hayes and former boss Peter Uihlein on the way to winning the 2017 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

That best experience may have been usurped in October 2023, though, when he looped for List on the way to victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship. List shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round and then came through a five-way playoff to lift his second PGA Tour title.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"My caddie did a fantastic job on keeping me present," List said after his playoff victory.

As well as being a good golfer with plenty of years on tour under his belt, having been a caddie since 1999, Hayes has plenty of experience of golf in all different conditions across the world, too. He's caddied in Australia, in Europe and beyond on the DP World Tour and in the US on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.