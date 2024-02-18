Who Is Luke List's Caddie?
Luke List currently has Australian Benjamin Hayes on the bag
Luke List is a veteran of the PGA Tour, with the Seattle native a regular feature on the US circuit since 2013.
List, who turned pro in 2007, is somewhat of a late bloomer, having won for the first time on the PGA Tour at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open aged 37. He picked up win number two at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
On the bag for List currently is Australian Benjamin Hayes, who has previously been on the bag of players including Peter Uihlein, JB Holmes, Wade Ormsby, David Lipsky, Brett Rumford and Ricky Barnes.
We believe the pair started working together in late 2022 or early 2023, with List previously working with Jeff Willett. Willett formerly looped for Nick Taylor, Chez Reavie, Davis Love III and David Toms.
List's current bagman Hayes is a fine golfer himself, having won the club championship at his course, Portsea GC, in Australia. He once told The Caddie Network that the highlight of his career was being on the bag for Peter Uihlein during his maiden pro victory on American soil at the 2017 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
That best experience may have been usurped in October 2023, though, when he looped for List on the way to victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship. List shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round and then came through a five-way playoff to lift his second PGA Tour title.
"My caddie did a fantastic job on keeping me present," List said after his playoff victory.
As well as being a good golfer with plenty of years on tour under his belt, having been a caddie since 1999, Hayes has plenty of experience of golf in all different conditions across the world, too. He's caddied in Australia, in Europe and beyond on the DP World Tour and in the US on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
How The Genesis Invitational Prize Money Compares To Other PGA Tour And LIV Golf Payouts
The money on offer at the Genesis Invitational is up there with the biggest in the entire sport
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: Cantlay And List Share One Shot Lead Over Chasing Pack
Luke List now shares the lead with Patrick Cantlay after a strong start to the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera
By Joel Kulasingham Last updated