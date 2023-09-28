Who Is Ludvig Aberg's Girlfriend?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Such has been Ludvig Aberg’s meteoric rise in the game, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Swedish sensation, who made the 2023 European Ryder Cup team just several months after turning professional.

In September, Aberg won his first DP World Tour title at the European Masters, proving beyond doubt that he’s something quite special – or, as many have described him, including his Ryder Cup captain, “a generational talent”.

Aberg was born and raised in Eslov, Sweden, a town in the southern third of the country with a population of roughly 20,000. He went on to attend Texas Tech University, and it wasn’t long before he was making a name for himself on the golf team.

At the Ryder Cup Gala, Aberg was pictured on the Spanish Steps in Rome posing alongside another talented athlete from Texas Tech, Olivia Peet, which suggests that the pair met whilst studying in America.

Ludvig and girlfriend Olivia enjoy a night in Rome prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peet, who was born in Manchester, England, also appears to have a promising future in sport ahead of her. One of her pictures on Instagram thanks Texas Tech University, saying “RR4L” (Red Raiders for life), and it looks as though she enjoyed her time competing for the University as much as her boyfriend, Aberg.

Prior to going to America, Peet was one of ten nationally ranked players in England. She made the final of the U16 British Nationals and was team captain for the Queenswood Girls School in London, and part of the team that won three National School Championships.

By the time she finished University, she had amassed 73 singles and 71 doubles victories, and she reached a career high of number 115 in singles by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Her father, Chris, a former professional tennis player and now a coach, is clearly very proud, and often tweets (now ‘X’) her results. He has also shared tweets surrounding Aberg’s success.