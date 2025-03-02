Who Is Jake Knapp's Caddie?
Less than 18 months after earning his PGA Tour card, Jake Knapp had a win and a 59 on his resume, and alongside him as he's built his reputation is caddie Mike Stephens
Jake Knapp had to wait for his chance to make it to the PGA Tour.
The Californian turned professional in 2016, and for the next three years played on the PGA Tour Canada. After three wins, he then graduated to the Korn Ferry Tour, where he played for two years, before another stint on the PGA Tour Canada in 2022.
A year later, Knapp had made it back to the Korn Ferry Tour, and this time, he finished 13th on its points list to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. Alongside him as he earned his card was caddie Mike Stephens, and the two were still working together as Knapp embarked on his rookie PGA Tour season.
To say they made the chance count would be an understatement. In just his third PGA Tour appearance of the season, Knapp finished T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and two events later, he had seen off Smai Valimaki for his maiden PGA Tour victory, at the Mexico Open.
Following that win, Stephens spoke to Hometown News, where he admitted the desire to help Knapp get a maiden PGA Tour win had left him on edge. He said: “I was terrified. Missing fairways. I could feel the tension. Fortunately, we were well ahead of third place, and we knew it was going to be first or second at worst. We really wanted the win though.”
Stephens was just 25 when he helped guide Knapp to victory in Mexico, but he appears to be wise beyond his years, at least on the evidence of his approach to on his way to shooting a 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic - just the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.
Knapp achieved that extraordinary feat during the opening round of the PGA National tournament, but despite the chance of making history opening up before them, Stephens was determined the player would stay in the moment by keeping his routine the same over the closing holes.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: “I think if anything, maybe your playing competitors try to give you a little distance or whatnot, but he likes to talk. So, we’d kind of go over things on the last couple (holes), to try to fill the time. Just to keep it the same. ... Just another day.”
Per Palm Beach Post, he reiterated that approach, saying: "Just another day. I think this is week eight in a row. He's made a bunch of cuts in a row. Just another day."
That tactic clearly rubbed off on Knapp, who said: "I thought I did a good job of just trying to focus on shot by shot and not letting what happened or what could happen affect anything."
While Stephens’ way of keeping Knapp focused is surely an important part of his rise, he’s also not a bad player. Per a 2024 Golf.com, which documented the authors’ experience at close quarters with Knapp and his caddie in a pro-am, Stephens was not only "a lot of fun" but “the second-best golfer in the group."
Even if Stephens is no slouch when it comes to playing the game, it is undoubtedly his ability to bring the best out of Knapp where he is making a real name for himself.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'It Felt Like I Was Tiger Woods' - Dylan Naidoo Thanks Home Fans After Sealing Rain-Affected South African Open Championship Playoff Success
South Africa's Dylan Naidoo won the South African Open Championship in a playoff against Laurie Canter after the final round was cancelled due to a flooded Durban CC
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
'I've Just Changed My Life' - Reformed Convict Books First Major Start After Winning New Zealand Open
Former Australian bike-gang member and ex-prisoner, Ryan Peake continued his incredible comeback story in style on Sunday by winning the New Zealand Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Are The Hardest Courses On The PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour regularly visits some of the toughest courses in the world - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Professional Golfers Use AimPoint?
The green reading method is extremely popular in both the amateur and professional game, with multiple players seen using the process during tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is Kevin Yu’s Caddie?
Californian Zeke Salas has assisted Kevin Yu during the opening years of a promising PGA Tour career – here’s what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brian Campbell Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American professional golfer, Brian Campbell, via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Michael Kim Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Michael Kim had a successful college career before building a solid reputation in the professional game - here are 10 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Lower Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Justin Lower overcame tragedy to and near-misses to eventually establish himself on the PGA Tour - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Max Greyserman's Caddie?
After a spell with James Moreno, Max Greyserman's has turned to Adam Parmer as his PGA Tour career progresses
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Ben Griffin’s Caddie?
The American has had one caddie alongside him throughout his PGA Tour career, Alex Ritthamel – get to know him here
By Mike Hall Published