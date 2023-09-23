Who Is Georgia Hall's Partner?
The Solheim Cup star cup has been in a relationship with fellow LPGA Tour pro Ryann O’Toole since 2022
As one of England's finest golfers, Georgia Hall has enjoyed a highly successful career on the LPGA and LET Tour.
The Brit has won once on each Tour, with her career-highlight victory coming at the 2018 Women's Open when she claimed her first Major triumph. Hall has been a stalwart of the European Solheim Cup team, too, competing in four editions of the tournament and part of the two winning teams in 2019 and 2021.
Recently, the 27-year-old spoke publicly about her relationship with fellow LPGA Tour golfer Ryann O’Toole after the pair began dating in 2022. Having played on the same Tour for a number of years, the duo were finally paired together in 2022 and their relationship blossomed from then on.
O’Toole has been a pro on the LPGA Tour for a number of years and secured her maiden win at the Scottish Open in 2021. The American also competed in the Solheim Cup - back in 2021 - which Europe won 15-13.
Speaking back in June as part of Pride Month, Hall explained how the pair met. “I knew her, knew her name and knew who she was but we really didn’t play together at all for like five years and we would never be near each other,” Hall told the LPGA.
“Then we got paired together a couple of times last year, and we just got on really well and it went from there really.”
A post shared by Georgia Hall (@georgiahall23)
A photo posted by on
As a same-sex couple, the pair have been open about the relationship in public and on social media, with Hall hopeful that their visibility can help others in the future.
“A lot of people don’t show their straight relationships on social media. But for me it was something that I found was very important, especially for the youngsters out there and other people," she added.
“It’s important to be true and not have a fake life on social media, to be your own person and to show the world the real you. That’s why I am the way I am on it. I think it’s really important for people out there to know that being true to yourself, you’ll always be happiest being that way and there’s nothing to be ashamed of or sad about.”
