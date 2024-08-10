Who Is Esther Henseleit's Caddie?

After a successful amateur career, Esther Henseleit turned professional in 2019, with the German star going on to claim a number of accolades, including the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and Ladies European Tour Rookie of the Year in the same season!

A multiple-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, Henseleit has had her caddie, Reece Phillips, on the bag since the Spring of 2021, with Phillips not only her caddie, but also her coach and boyfriend. In this piece, we get to know him a little bit better.

Henseleit and Phillips during the 2024 Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing up in London, Phillips turned professional in 2014 and has been attached to The Warren GC since 2017. If you check out the Englishman's social media, you will notice that he has also played in a number of professional events and even attended Q School.

After living in the UK, both Phillips and Henseleit now live out in Arizona, with the move leading to Phillips being on the bag full-time with her partner. During their time together, Henseleit has one victory and notable finishes in Major events.

Speaking about his time caddying, Phillips told PLTCA that the best bit about the job is: "Being around the best players in the world week in, week out. Watching them push the boundaries to what is achievable under high pressure and being part of that performance process. Seeing first hand what goes into that process on a human level is really cool".

We believe the duo have been dating since February 2018, with the pair pictured playing a number of the best courses in the world. For example, on Phillips' Instagram, the pair were pictured playing Queenwood Golf Club, where the likes of Rory McIlroy is a member.

Along with the victories, Phillips and Henseleit are in contention to pick up a medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, with the German pair in the silver medal position heading into the back nine at Le Golf National.