Who Is Eric Cole's Caddie?

Eric Cole earned his PGA Tour card relatively late into his career, 13 years after turning pro. However, he has rapidly made up for lost time, with a series of impressive performances that saw him named Rookie of the Year for 2023.

One of the key figures during his impressive ascent has been his caddie, Reed Cochran. The American was on the bag when Cole finished tied for third in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship to secure his card. He was also alongside Cole during a maiden year on the Tour that saw him claim seven top-10 finishes, including narrowly missing out to Chris Kirk in a playoff at the Honda Classic.

Perhaps given Cole’s background, as the son of former pros Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole, his rise – albeit in his mid-30s – was to be expected, but there is also a rich history of golf in Cochran’s family.

Reed’s father, Russ Cochran, turned pro in 1979 and claimed one PGA Tour win among 11 professional victories, including the 2011 Senior Open Championship at Walton Heath. That day, Reed was on the bag for Russ, who partially attributed his win to his son.

He said: “It feels great, I had my son on the bag, I told him I was going to work hard and come away with something good and I think he was the lucky charm."

Reed Cochran was on the bag for his father Russ during his 2011 Senior Open win (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not just Reed’s father among his family members who forged a career in the game either. Reed’s older brother, Ryan, played collegiate golf at the University of Florida between 2005 and 2006 and also caddied for his dad, while another of his brothers, Case, made his PGA Tour debut at the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship and also played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Russ also has a cousin, Rick Cochran III, who was a pro on the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and PGA Tour Canada between 2012 and 2018.

After Reed helped his father to his senior Major title, it appeared as though he had other ideas about the direction of his career, and followed the success by completing an internship for law firm Edwards & Kautz. That allowed Ryan to resume his more regular role on the bag for Russ, but eventually, it was Reed who took on the position more prominently.

In 2018, Russ explained: “Over the years Ryan has caddied for me, Case has caddied for me. He's caddied for me occasionally, but Reed has caddied for me probably more than anyone. We've got a cool dynamic.”

At the same time, Reed offered some insight into how the father/son dynamic worked on the course. He explained: “He's the boss, that's for sure. It's a work relationship when we're out here, so I'll let him go. If he asks me questions, then I tell him what I think and it's his decision after that.”

Whatever Reed learned from the experience, it has paid off handsomely. A couple of years later, he was on the bag for Australian pro Curtis Luck, and helped him win the 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. That was a role he also held when Luck competed at that year’s US Open, although he missed the cut.

Cochran also had a spell as caddie for Curtis Luck (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eventually, Reed teamed up with Cole, who he is convinced has a big career ahead of him. After Cole’s near miss at the 2023 Honda Classic, Reed said: “This is the start of something for Eric; it’s not the end of anything. He’s the real deal.”

Given Cole’s success since, Reed appears to have impeccable judgement, and it’s surely in no small part to his own experience and know-how, accumulated over years, that he brings to the partnership.