Who Is Emily Kristine Pedersen's Caddie?
The Dane currently has experienced caddie Michael Paterson on the bag
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen’s long-time caddie is Michael Paterson.
The Scot has vast experience having begun caddying in 1994. Over the almost three decades since then, he has been on the bag for a host of players, including John Senden, Janice Moodie, Joanne Morley, Akiko Fukushima, Helen Alfredsson, Peter O’Malley, Michael Sim, Scott Stallings and Ryu So Yeon.
However, the player he spent almost over half those years with was Australian legend Karrie Webb.
That 15-year spell brought huge success as Webb carved out a career that saw 51 professional victories, including seven Major titles.
Despite spending so long on the bag for one of the most celebrated players of all time, though, Paterson cites more humble beginnings as his greatest memories in the game.
As well as playing golf with his dad and grandfather growing up in Scotland, Paterson told The Caddie Network he also has fond recollections of his time at Dundee University, when he was part of the golf team that won the Scottish Universities championship and toured the US on the back of the success.
Perhaps inevitably, though, it is his time with Webb that brought Paterson his greatest memory as a caddie. Back in 2006, Webb and Paterson were on the 72nd hole of the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship).
Webb was one shot off the lead and needed a birdie to force a playoff with Lorena Ochoa. The problem? She had 112 yards to the hole. A pitching wedge was the chosen club, Webb took her shot and the ball bounced a couple of times before dropping in the hole. Webb went on to win the playoff and claim her seventh and last Major title.
In recent years, Paterson has been on the bag for Pedersen and during that time, she has secured the bulk of her six professional wins.
Paterson has stated that he loves the travel that comes with being a caddie and the ability to see some of the world’s best players from a perspective others could only dream of.
With Paterson's undoubted love for the role and hugely productive career, there’s surely every chance more success will come Pedersen’s way as the partnership continues.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Emily Kristine Pedersen What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag Danish golfer and European Solheim Cup star Emily Kristine Pedersen
By David Usher Published
-
Not Picking Justin Thomas For The Ryder Cup Would Be 'The Worst Call Ever' Says Major Champion
Geoff Ogilvy says Justin Thomas would be his top pick for the Ryder Cup as he's "the best head-to-head match player in the world"
By Paul Higham Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Caroline Hedwall
We get to know the Swedish professional golfer a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Who Is Angel Yin's Caddie?
The young American golfer currently works with Markus Zechmann
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who is Jodi Ewart Shadoff's Caddie?
The English golfer won her first LPGA Tour title last year with current caddie, John Pavelko, on the bag
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Who Is Jennifer Kupcho’s Caddie?
Jennifer Kupcho started 2023 with a new caddie, despite enjoying great success in the previous season
By Michael Weston Published
-
7 Perks Of Winning The AIG Women’s Open
It's not just the elegant trophy that the winner will walk away with...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Linn Grant’s Caddie?
The Swedish golfer has employed several caddies in the past, including her father and brother
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Maja Stark's Caddie?
The young Swede has been partnered with Hadley Trenfield since late 2022
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Is The AIG Women’s Open On The BBC?
Everything you need to know about how to watch the final women's Major of the year
By Ben Fleming Published