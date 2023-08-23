Who Is Emily Kristine Pedersen's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen’s long-time caddie is Michael Paterson.

The Scot has vast experience having begun caddying in 1994. Over the almost three decades since then, he has been on the bag for a host of players, including John Senden, Janice Moodie, Joanne Morley, Akiko Fukushima, Helen Alfredsson, Peter O’Malley, Michael Sim, Scott Stallings and Ryu So Yeon.

However, the player he spent almost over half those years with was Australian legend Karrie Webb.

That 15-year spell brought huge success as Webb carved out a career that saw 51 professional victories, including seven Major titles.

Despite spending so long on the bag for one of the most celebrated players of all time, though, Paterson cites more humble beginnings as his greatest memories in the game.

As well as playing golf with his dad and grandfather growing up in Scotland, Paterson told The Caddie Network he also has fond recollections of his time at Dundee University, when he was part of the golf team that won the Scottish Universities championship and toured the US on the back of the success.

Perhaps inevitably, though, it is his time with Webb that brought Paterson his greatest memory as a caddie. Back in 2006, Webb and Paterson were on the 72nd hole of the Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the Chevron Championship).

Paterson was a long-time caddie for Karrie Webb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Webb was one shot off the lead and needed a birdie to force a playoff with Lorena Ochoa. The problem? She had 112 yards to the hole. A pitching wedge was the chosen club, Webb took her shot and the ball bounced a couple of times before dropping in the hole. Webb went on to win the playoff and claim her seventh and last Major title.

In recent years, Paterson has been on the bag for Pedersen and during that time, she has secured the bulk of her six professional wins.

Paterson has stated that he loves the travel that comes with being a caddie and the ability to see some of the world’s best players from a perspective others could only dream of.

With Paterson's undoubted love for the role and hugely productive career, there’s surely every chance more success will come Pedersen’s way as the partnership continues.