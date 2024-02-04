Who Is Dean Burmester's Caddie?
Get to know Dean Burmester's caddie, Jason Reynolds, a little bit better
Back in 2019, Dean Burmester and his caddie, Jason Reynolds, teamed up and, following the news, the pair have gone onto many successes.
Reynolds, who has previously caddied for the likes of fellow South African player, Jaco Van Zyl, where again he enjoyed many successes, has been the bagman for LIV golfer, Burmester, for many years, claiming three DP World Tour titles and a handful of LIV Golf team events with Stinger GC.
Back in 2021, following victory at the Tenerife Open which just so happened to be Burmester's first DP World Tour win in four years, the South African stated: "It's four years of struggle, hard work. Jason (Reynolds, caddie) and I have been together two years... he's never won, it's his first one and he deserves it, he's been with me through thick and thin."
Following the win in Tenerife, the pair have since won two more times, with the victories coming at the Joburg Open and Investec South African Open Championship. Part of the 2024 DP World Tour season, the wins came within a week of one another!
One funny story involves Reynolds caddying for Burmester at the 2023 PGA Championship. In conditions which almost represented a monsoon, Reynolds was asked how the round went and what the conditions were like. His response? Well, he quite simply said: "F*****g brutal. There's no words, it's just f*****g brutal."
He went on to add: "Just from the start. You're running around, you're trying to keep everything dry. Your player is losing his head because the course is demanding. For us, as caddies, we don't take the umbrella whatsoever, we just accept that we're going to get wet. But then when you're standing there over a shot, you've discussed everything, and your player goes and hits, he leaves you with the umbrella, you've got four towels on you, then he takes off after hitting a bad shot. Now you're left with everything and you don't have enough hands. It's just mentally draining."
A post shared by Dean Burmester (@burmygolf)
A photo posted by on
As mentioned, Reynolds used to caddie for Van Zyl and, back in 2016, Van Zyl faced off against Burmester in a playoff whilst Reynolds was caddying for his former boss. Playing the Eye of Africa PGA Championship, both men fired −20 tournament totals and, at the very first playoff hole, Van Zyl defeated his fellow countryman with a par to win the title.
Following the win, Van Zyl picked up the winner's cheque and also a stand on the Eye of Africa Golf Estate. However, Van Zyl gave the stand to Reynolds, who just so happened to be on the bag for the first time in tournament play that week.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
