Who Is Dean Burmester's Caddie?

Back in 2019, Dean Burmester and his caddie, Jason Reynolds, teamed up and, following the news, the pair have gone onto many successes.

Reynolds, who has previously caddied for the likes of fellow South African player, Jaco Van Zyl, where again he enjoyed many successes, has been the bagman for LIV golfer, Burmester, for many years, claiming three DP World Tour titles and a handful of LIV Golf team events with Stinger GC.

Reynolds and Burmester during the 2021 DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2021, following victory at the Tenerife Open which just so happened to be Burmester's first DP World Tour win in four years, the South African stated: "It's four years of struggle, hard work. Jason (Reynolds, caddie) and I have been together two years... he's never won, it's his first one and he deserves it, he's been with me through thick and thin."

Following the win in Tenerife, the pair have since won two more times, with the victories coming at the Joburg Open and Investec South African Open Championship. Part of the 2024 DP World Tour season, the wins came within a week of one another!

One funny story involves Reynolds caddying for Burmester at the 2023 PGA Championship. In conditions which almost represented a monsoon, Reynolds was asked how the round went and what the conditions were like. His response? Well, he quite simply said: "F*****g brutal. There's no words, it's just f*****g brutal."

He went on to add: "Just from the start. You're running around, you're trying to keep everything dry. Your player is losing his head because the course is demanding. For us, as caddies, we don't take the umbrella whatsoever, we just accept that we're going to get wet. But then when you're standing there over a shot, you've discussed everything, and your player goes and hits, he leaves you with the umbrella, you've got four towels on you, then he takes off after hitting a bad shot. Now you're left with everything and you don't have enough hands. It's just mentally draining."

As mentioned, Reynolds used to caddie for Van Zyl and, back in 2016, Van Zyl faced off against Burmester in a playoff whilst Reynolds was caddying for his former boss. Playing the Eye of Africa PGA Championship, both men fired −20 tournament totals and, at the very first playoff hole, Van Zyl defeated his fellow countryman with a par to win the title.

Following the win, Van Zyl picked up the winner's cheque and also a stand on the Eye of Africa Golf Estate. However, Van Zyl gave the stand to Reynolds, who just so happened to be on the bag for the first time in tournament play that week.