Who Is Chris Kirk's Wife?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Chris Kirk has enjoyed a successful professional career, with the American picking up four PGA titles over a near 10 year period. Throughout his success, he has had his wife, Tahnee, by his side.

Get to know her a little bit better here.

A post shared by Chris Kirk (@chris_kirk_) A photo posted by on

Having met at a friend’s blueberry farm on the way to the 2008 Sugar Bowl, the pair would tie the knot just a year later on the 29th August 2009 and have gone on to have three children - Foster, Sawyer and Wilder.

According to reports, Tahnee graduated from the Oconee County High School and used to write a blog called 'The Kirks on the Road' in her spare time.

Speaking of travelling, Tahnee has been spotted at a number of her husband's tournaments and was present for his 2015 Crowne Plaza Invitational victory at the Colonial Country Club, as well as Chris' Presidents Cup appearance later that year.

Tahnee Kirk and Annie Verret follow play during the first round of the 2015 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2019, Chris announced that he was to take an "indefinite leave" from golf to deal with his alcohol and depression issues. Speaking to PGATOUR.com, Tahnee states that: “I went through a lot of times where I thought, I don´t understand why you can´t just stop drinking?

“Well, that´s because I just wasn't looking at it the right way … it took a lot of research and studying for me too, to understand more of what he was going through. That it's not just something that can be turned off. … It's been hard, but I think we're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Following on from the "indefinite leave", Chris stated that Tahnee has been amazing – not just for standing with him as he came to grips with his addiction, but also for keeping the entire family, their three boys, on track.

“For me personally, the support from her staying by my side and that kind of feeling of unconditional love, just wants the best for me, wants the best for our family and that is huge,” Kirk says. “That goes a long way. I definitely have not made it easy on her lately.”