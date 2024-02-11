Who Is Charley Hoffman's Caddie?
There's no denying that Charley Hoffman is a PGA Tour veteran, with the American making 500 appearances on the circuit. During that time, he has had a number of caddies but, currently, Andy Barnes, is the bagman of the American and, in this piece, we get to know him a little bit better.
Throughout his career, Barnes has always been involved with golf and previously worked with Hoffman in 2018 - 2022. As well as Hoffman, Barnes has also caddied for his brother, Ricky Barnes, with the pair enjoying a number of years together, including Ricky's 2002 US Amateur Championship win.
Growing up, Barnes attended the University of Arizona from 1995 -1999. Following his time at university, he spent six years on the Canadian Tour and played in multiple PGA Tour events, including the 1999 US Open and 2003 Tucson Open.
Receiving his degree in sociology from Arizona in 1999, it's not just caddying that Barnes has undertaken, with the American announced as an Assistant Coach at the University in 2008. During that run, he enjoyed a number of NCAA and Pac-10 successes.
Speaking to the Caddie Network, Barnes said this about Hoffman: “Charley Hoffman likes more numbers (when it comes to a shot) because that helps him. Charley speaks more out loud to narrow down a number we think it’s playing, how far the shot is we are trying to hit, where we’re trying to land it. Where we land it dictates everything for us.”
As mentioned, Barnes has previously caddied for a number of players, but perhaps his longest run came with his brother, Ricky. During their run as player-caddie, they featured in multiple Major championships. Along with his brother, Barnes has also worked with Tour players James Driscoll and Brandon Wu.
