Who Is Caroline Hedwall’s Caddie?

Swedish star Caroline Hedwall has 16 wins in her 13-year professional career and will compete in her fifth Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in September.

Helping her achieve those feats have been several caddies along the way, including Shane Codd, Bruce Barnard and Jack Clarke. She has also had her mother, Yvonne, alongside her, and the partnership reaped the rewards as Hedwall won the 2011 Hero Women’s Indian Open with her at her side.

Hedwall’s regular caddie at that point was another family member, her twin sister, Jacqueline, and she performed the same role for Caroline in the tournament seven years later while training to become a police officer.

However, more recently, she has been seen with Amanda Strang on the bag. Strang is a fellow Swede who is an excellent golfer in her own right. She began playing as a child after encouragement from her mother and received her first handicap aged nine.

Strang also played college golf for South Carolina University, where her lowest score was 64, before eventually turning pro.

In 2012, she won the Norrporeten Ladies Open on the Nordea Tour – something she considers among her greatest achievements in the game. Later, she competed on the LET Access Series.

After several years as a professional, Strang chose a different career path and studied to become a teacher. However, after once playing with Hedwall as an amateur on the Swedish National Team, she has now teamed up with her friend as her caddie.

While Strang is not considered Hedwall’s regular caddie, she was on the bag for her during the 2023 matchplay tournament the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, where Sweden finished fourth, and will be on caddie duties again for Hedwall during the Solheim Cup.

Strang once said she considers the Tournament Course at Vasatorps in her homeland her favourite course because she loves the layout. She has also said Tom Brady, Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen and Jordan Spieth would be with her in a dream fourball group.