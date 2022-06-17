Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Callum Tarren's Wife?

Englishman Callum Tarren has worked his way up onto several Tours over the years. He made two starts on the Europro Golf Tour back in 2015 and eventually played on the PGA Tour China. He played well enough to get onto the Web.com Tour in 2019. He finished No. 15 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to earn his PGA Tour card for 2021-22. One person who has been there for much of his journey is his wife, Ashleigh McKenna.

There is not that much information out there on McKenna but we do know the pair have a daughter together called Sofia. She regularly appears on Callum's Instagram account as you can see above.

We are yet to confirm when and where the pair met but we do know they got engaged on Helvellyn, a mountain in the English Lake District. This first appeared on Callum's Instagram account back in December 2020. Tarren is from Darlington, England whilst it has been reported McKenna is from the United States so perhaps they met whilst Tarren was competing on one of the mini Tours earlier on his career.

McKenna is a fitness trainer with a particular focus on pilates. It appears she has her own pilates company called Pilates Guru which is based in County Durham. It looks like McKenna has two Instagram accounts, one for her personal use, and one for the Pilates Guru brand. On her own Instagram account she also links to a furnitures and interior design website as well so perhaps she has a variety of projects and roles on the go.