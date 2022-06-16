Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

7 Things You Didn't Know About Callum Tarren

1. Callum Tarren is from Darlington, England and he turned pro in 2015.

2. Tarren made two starts on the Europro Golf Tour back in 2015 and eventually played on the PGA Tour China. He played well enough to get onto the Web.com Tour in 2019. He finished No. 15 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to earn his PGA Tour card for 2021-22.

3. Tarren attended Radford University in Virginia and was the captain of the school’s golf team as a junior and senior. He graduated with a degree in marketing in 2014.

4. One of Tarren's strengths in his length, he currently averages over 310 yards off the tee.

5. Tarren earned a spot in the field at the US Open (opens in new tab) in 2022 after coming second at a Sectional qualifier held at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club in Ontario, Canada. He finished one shot behind Jonas Blixt.

6. According to his PGA Tour profile, Tarren worked at the 2009 Open Championship almost won by Tom Watson. It says he was in the perfect position to watch the last four holes and the playoff.

7. Tarren has had luggage trouble when competing in the US Open (opens in new tab) before. After qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Tarren flew from Atlanta to San Francisco on Sunday before the tournament. He was going to fly on to Monterrey but his flight was cancelled so he paid $450 for a taxi from San Fran to Monterrey. His golf gear was supposed to arrive at Monterrey airport on Monday and whilst his luggage came, his clubs were re-routed to New Orleans and Denver. He practiced with borrowed clubs before his set arrived on Wednesday.

This year, Tarren flew from Toronto to Boston on Saturday.

“I got here, no clubs,” he said. “There was five other players on my flight. They all got golf clubs, so it was the second U.S. Open I’ve played in and second time no golf clubs.”

His clubs arrived on Sunday at 2pm though after someone from his team went to the airport.