7 Things You Didn't Know About Callum Tarren
A player who worked his way up from the Korn Ferry Tour, here are seven facts on the Englishman.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
7 Things You Didn't Know About Callum Tarren
1. Callum Tarren is from Darlington, England and he turned pro in 2015.
2. Tarren made two starts on the Europro Golf Tour back in 2015 and eventually played on the PGA Tour China. He played well enough to get onto the Web.com Tour in 2019. He finished No. 15 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to earn his PGA Tour card for 2021-22.
3. Tarren attended Radford University in Virginia and was the captain of the school’s golf team as a junior and senior. He graduated with a degree in marketing in 2014.
4. One of Tarren's strengths in his length, he currently averages over 310 yards off the tee.
A post shared by callumtarren (@callumtarren) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
5. Tarren earned a spot in the field at the US Open (opens in new tab) in 2022 after coming second at a Sectional qualifier held at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club in Ontario, Canada. He finished one shot behind Jonas Blixt.
6. According to his PGA Tour profile, Tarren worked at the 2009 Open Championship almost won by Tom Watson. It says he was in the perfect position to watch the last four holes and the playoff.
7. Tarren has had luggage trouble when competing in the US Open (opens in new tab) before. After qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Tarren flew from Atlanta to San Francisco on Sunday before the tournament. He was going to fly on to Monterrey but his flight was cancelled so he paid $450 for a taxi from San Fran to Monterrey. His golf gear was supposed to arrive at Monterrey airport on Monday and whilst his luggage came, his clubs were re-routed to New Orleans and Denver. He practiced with borrowed clubs before his set arrived on Wednesday.
This year, Tarren flew from Toronto to Boston on Saturday.
“I got here, no clubs,” he said. “There was five other players on my flight. They all got golf clubs, so it was the second U.S. Open I’ve played in and second time no golf clubs.”
His clubs arrived on Sunday at 2pm though after someone from his team went to the airport.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About David Lingmerth
We get to know the 2015 Memorial Tournament winner Lingmerth a little better.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Best Golf Cooler Bag 2022
If you fancy a few drinks but don't want to fill up your golf bag then these are the perfect solution
By Mark Townsend • Published