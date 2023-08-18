Who Is Angel Yin's Caddie?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Angel Yin burst onto the golfing radar as an 18-year-old when she was a captain's pick for the 2017 Solheim Cup. The American continues to go in search of her first LPGA Tour title but has continued to make good strides alongside her caddie, Markus Zechmann.

It is not exactly clear when the pair began working together but they were first pictured together ahead of the Chevron Championship in April 2023 and nearly combined to winning effect.

Yin lost in a first-hole playoff to eventual winner Lilia Vu but the early signs were promising for the duo, with the American going on to consolidate her impressive Major season with a T6 finish at the Women's Open in August.

Zechmann has been a long-time caddie on the LET Tour and LPGA Tour and is also a PGA Teaching professional.

Prior to working with Zechmann, Yin has worked with numerous other caddies during her flourishing career. In 2021, she worked with Shaun Clews who is an experienced caddie on the LPGA Tour.

At the 2019 Solheim Cup, Yin hired Matthew Galloway as her bagman. Galloway was previously a caddie with legendary former player, Michelle Wie West who retired recently at the 2023 US Women's Open.

The 24-year-old also had a long-term partnership with Kris Maerke who has also worked with the likes of Blayne Barber and KJ Choi.

Before turning professional, Yin listed the help of her mother, Michelle Liu, who would caddie for her daughter when she was an amateur.