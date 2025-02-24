Which Professional Golfers Use AimPoint?

For those who are unclear as to what AimPoint actually is, the green reading method is used via players reading the break of a putt with their feet.

Essentially, players straddle the line to the hole and, by doing so, will determine the severity of the slope on a scale from one to five. After working out the slope, they stand behind the ball and close one eye, lifting up the required amount of fingers on the outside of the hole.

For example, if there is a 3% slope they will hold up three fingers and the third finger will be the aim point.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The process may sound complicated but, with the right training, it's a method that can make a big difference to your game.

However, although AimPoint can save you shots, the process has also received some flack due to the time it takes to work out, with 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover calling for the process to be banned on the PGA Tour to help speed up play.

Despite the calls to ban it, numerous players have defended it, with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa claiming it "has 1,000%" helped him in terms of putting in tournament play. However, the American does acknowledge that it "does take longer if you're not doing it properly."

A post shared by Mark Sweeney (@aimpointgolf) A photo posted by on

So, which players currently use the green reading method on the professional circuits? Well, we have listed just some of the stars who are reportedly using AimPoint below.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PGA Tour/LIV Golf/DP World Tour Pros Who Use AimPoint

Adam Scott

Ludvig Aberg

Dustin Johnson

Erik Van Rooyen

Robert MacIntyre

Justin Rose

Padraig Harrington

Keegan Bradley

Tom Kim

Byeong Hun An

Sam Burns

Kevin Chappell

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood

Collin Morikawa

Davis Riley

Haotong Li

Garrick Higgo

Matthew Baldwin

LPGA Tour Players Who Use AimPoint