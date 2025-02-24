Which Professional Golfers Use AimPoint?
The green reading method is extremely popular in both the amateur and professional game, with multiple players seen using the process during tournaments
For those who are unclear as to what AimPoint actually is, the green reading method is used via players reading the break of a putt with their feet.
Essentially, players straddle the line to the hole and, by doing so, will determine the severity of the slope on a scale from one to five. After working out the slope, they stand behind the ball and close one eye, lifting up the required amount of fingers on the outside of the hole.
For example, if there is a 3% slope they will hold up three fingers and the third finger will be the aim point.
The process may sound complicated but, with the right training, it's a method that can make a big difference to your game.
However, although AimPoint can save you shots, the process has also received some flack due to the time it takes to work out, with 2009 US Open winner Lucas Glover calling for the process to be banned on the PGA Tour to help speed up play.
Despite the calls to ban it, numerous players have defended it, with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa claiming it "has 1,000%" helped him in terms of putting in tournament play. However, the American does acknowledge that it "does take longer if you're not doing it properly."
A post shared by Mark Sweeney (@aimpointgolf)
A photo posted by on
So, which players currently use the green reading method on the professional circuits? Well, we have listed just some of the stars who are reportedly using AimPoint below.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
PGA Tour/LIV Golf/DP World Tour Pros Who Use AimPoint
- Adam Scott
- Ludvig Aberg
- Dustin Johnson
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Robert MacIntyre
- Justin Rose
- Padraig Harrington
- Keegan Bradley
- Tom Kim
- Byeong Hun An
- Sam Burns
- Kevin Chappell
- Max Homa
- Will Zalatoris
- Viktor Hovland
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Collin Morikawa
- Davis Riley
- Haotong Li
- Garrick Higgo
- Matthew Baldwin
LPGA Tour Players Who Use AimPoint
- Rose Zhang
- Christina Kim
- Stacy Lewis
- Lydia Ko
- Madelene Sagstrom
- A Lim Kim
- Xi Yu Lin
- Katherine Kirk
- Na Yeon Choi
- Ha Na Jang
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Investec South African Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the oldest golf tournaments in the world comes from Durban Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
'That Ball Shouldn't Have Bounced Back' - Did Brian Campbell Receive The Luckiest Break Of All Time On His Way To Winning Mexico Open?
The American hit a tame, booming slice during a playoff with Aldrich Potgieter but received a lucky bounce that maintained his quest for a maiden PGA Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Kevin Yu’s Caddie?
Californian Zeke Salas has assisted Kevin Yu during the opening years of a promising PGA Tour career – here’s what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Brian Campbell Facts: 13 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American professional golfer, Brian Campbell, via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Michael Kim Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Michael Kim had a successful college career before building a solid reputation in the professional game - here are 10 things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Justin Lower Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Justin Lower overcame tragedy to and near-misses to eventually establish himself on the PGA Tour - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Max Greyserman's Caddie?
After a spell with James Moreno, Max Greyserman's has turned to Adam Parmer as his PGA Tour career progresses
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Ben Griffin’s Caddie?
The American has had one caddie alongside him throughout his PGA Tour career, Alex Ritthamel – get to know him here
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Matt McCarty’s Caddie?
Matt McCarty's caddie is not just playing a pivotal role in his success on the course - he's also a close friend off it
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Maverick McNealy's Caddie?
The PGA Tour pro turned to his brother Scout in 2024, and that has coincided with the best run of form of his career
By Mike Hall Published