What Putter Does Scottie Scheffler Use?

Scottie Scheffler is currently far and away men's golf's number one player and he's managed to return to his dominant winning ways over the past month after transforming his putting.

His form on the greens left him frustrated throughout 2023 and into the new year, prompting a change to an Olson blade putter from his usual Scotty Cameron - which he won the 2022 Masters with.

However, the blade didn't stay in the bag for very long and he moved into a TaylorMade Spider X - one of the best putters and specifically one of the best mallets.

Scheffler put it in just a couple of weeks after Rory McIlroy said on CBS Sports at the Genesis Invitational that he'd like to see the World No.1 using a mallet like he does.

“For me, going to a mallet was a big change I really persisted with the blade putter for a long time, but I just feel like your stroke has to be so perfect to start the ball on line, where the mallet just gives you a little bit more margin for error," McIlroy said on CBS at Riviera.

“I’d love to see Scottie try a mallet. But selfishly for me, Scottie does everything else so well that he’s given the rest of us a chance.”

The American was 144th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour before the switch and has now jumped up to 97th. After three rounds of the 2024 Masters he ranked 2nd in total putts.

Scheffler's Spider X is 35.5 inches long and is fitted with a Golf Pride Pistol grip.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler's putter specs:

Hosel: L-Neck

L-Neck Length: 35.5’’

35.5’’ Sight Line: True Path with Full Line

True Path with Full Line Loft: 3°

3° Lie: 72°

72° Insert: Surlyn Pure Roll

Surlyn Pure Roll Grip: Golf Pride Pistol

