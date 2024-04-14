What Putter Does Scottie Scheffler Use?
Scheffler has been on a winning spell since switching from a blade putter to a mallet
Scottie Scheffler is currently far and away men's golf's number one player and he's managed to return to his dominant winning ways over the past month after transforming his putting.
His form on the greens left him frustrated throughout 2023 and into the new year, prompting a change to an Olson blade putter from his usual Scotty Cameron - which he won the 2022 Masters with.
However, the blade didn't stay in the bag for very long and he moved into a TaylorMade Spider X - one of the best putters and specifically one of the best mallets.
Scheffler put it in just a couple of weeks after Rory McIlroy said on CBS Sports at the Genesis Invitational that he'd like to see the World No.1 using a mallet like he does.
“For me, going to a mallet was a big change I really persisted with the blade putter for a long time, but I just feel like your stroke has to be so perfect to start the ball on line, where the mallet just gives you a little bit more margin for error," McIlroy said on CBS at Riviera.
“I’d love to see Scottie try a mallet. But selfishly for me, Scottie does everything else so well that he’s given the rest of us a chance.”
The American was 144th in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour before the switch and has now jumped up to 97th. After three rounds of the 2024 Masters he ranked 2nd in total putts.
Scheffler's Spider X is 35.5 inches long and is fitted with a Golf Pride Pistol grip.
Scottie Scheffler's putter specs:
- Hosel: L-Neck
- Length: 35.5’’
- Sight Line: True Path with Full Line
- Loft: 3°
- Lie: 72°
- Insert: Surlyn Pure Roll
- Grip: Golf Pride Pistol
Read more: Scottie Scheffler What's in the bag?
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
