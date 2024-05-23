What Is The Lowest Ever Score In The US Women's Open?

Whether it's the men's or the women's edition, the US Open is keen to maintain its moniker as the toughest test in golf.

Tough course set-ups and penal conditions are commonplace and scoring is rarely low, with a premium put on accuracy and course management.

While the Women's Open, the ANA Inspiration - now the Chevron Championship - and the Evian Championship have all seen scores of 62, and even 61, no female has ever carded a round lower than 63 in US Women's Open history.

With the latest US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club almost upon us, here is a look back through the archives at the lowest-ever 18-hole and 72-hole scores in the tournament's history.

Lowest round in US Women's Open history

Helen Alfredsson finished runner-up at the US Women's Open on two occasions (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there have been two rounds of 62 in US Men's Open history, courtesy of Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, no player is yet to record a score that low in the women's event.

Only one person has shot a round of 63 in the US Women's Open - Helen Alfredsson back in 1994. Despite her historic first round, the Swede went on to finish T9, with Patty Sheehan claiming a one-shot win over fellow American Tammie Green.

There have been seven rounds of 64 recorded in the US Women's Open, most recently by Mina Harigae and Hyejin Choi in 2022.

Helen Alfredsson: Round One, 63 (Indianwood, 1994)

Round One, 63 (Indianwood, 1994) Kelli Kuehne: Round One, 64 (Old Waverly G.C.,1999)

Round One, 64 (Old Waverly G.C.,1999) Lorie Kane: Round Two, 64 (Old Waverly G.C.,1999)

Round Two, 64 (Old Waverly G.C.,1999) Becky Iverson: Round Two, 64 (Old Waverly G.C.,1999)

Round Two, 64 (Old Waverly G.C.,1999) Chella Choi: Round Three, 64 (Lancaster Country Club, 2015)

Round Three, 64 (Lancaster Country Club, 2015) Mirim Lee: Round One, 64 (CordeValle, 2016)

Round One, 64 (CordeValle, 2016) Mina Harigae: Round One, 64 (Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, 2022)

Round One, 64 (Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, 2022) Hyejin Choi: Round Two, 64 (Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, 2022)

Lowest 72-hole score in US Women's Open history

The 2022 edition of the US Women's Open saw the most recent 63s, and the event at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club can also lay claim to the lowest 72-hole score in the tournament's history, courtesy of Minjee Lee.

The Australian claimed her second Major championship that year, romping to a four-shot victory and getting the job done in just 271 strokes.

Three players have won the tournament with 272 strokes, including ten-time Major champion Annika Sorenstram who did so in 1996. In Gee Chun was the most recent player to take just 272 strokes en route to victory when she won in 2015 at Lancaster Country Club - host of the upcoming 2024 edition.