What Is Max Homa's Net Worth?

A man who has had a rollercoaster of a career as a professional golfer, Max Homa (opens in new tab) has risen up the world rankings and the hard work has clearly paid off as he has now won six times on the PGA Tour, and made a Presidents Cup appearance. As a result he has become a firm fixture in the world's top-20 male golfers, getting as high as 5th, and has a high-profile in the sport off the back of this stellar play, and his social media presence which is funny to say the least. But how much is he worth? Well estimates can vary on this but we have regularly seen the $4-5 million mark reported.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa's career earnings on the PGA Tour so far are just above $20 million. He has played in more than 160 PGA Tour events and as we mentioned above, won six of them. For his 1st PGA Tour title, at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship he won $1,422,000, and he won the same event in 2022 winning $1,620,000. He won the Fortinet Championship in both 2021 and 2022 netting himself $1,260,000 and $1,440,000 respectively.

In 2023 he won the Farmers Insurance Open with a cheque for $1,566,000 but his biggest win to date was at the 2021 Genesis Invitational. He beat Tony Finau in a playoff to win $1,674,000. It is worth stating that because of his play, Homa has all but assured himself a spot in the biggest PGA Tour events and Majors for years to come, so his earnings are definitely going to go up. His net worth should trend upwards as well if he continues to play as well as he has over the past few years.

Homa was also a beneficiary of the Player Impact Program which debuted in 2021 to reward players for boosting engagement and publicity of the PGA Tour. In 2022's list he earned $3m for coming 14th.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As such a marketable and likeable player and person, Homa has a range of sponsors at the moment. Homa uses a full bag of Titleist clubs (opens in new tab) at the moment including Vokey wedges, Scotty Cameron putter, and a Titleist golf ball. He then wears FootJoy golf shoes and apparel as well.

On this apparel he has several sponsors stitched onto the polo shirts. In March 2020, Homa signed a deal with the insurance company, Burns & Wilcox, and in 2022 he signed a partnership with Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. He also has agreements with Fortinet, Wells Fargo, ADP and Mastercard.