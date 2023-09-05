What Is Ludvig Aberg's Net Worth?
How much is the young Swedish professional golfer worth? We take a look here.
It is extremely difficult to give an accurate estimate on Ludvig Aberg's net worth at the moment given how young he is and how early in his professional career he is. As a result, numbers vary wildly but what we are certain of is the number has gone up over the past few months because of his stellar play on the golf course.
For example Aberg, when playing on the PGA Tour in 2023, earned $737,964 from 12 events, and this included one top-five finish, and nine cuts made. He also shot to prominence on the DP World Tour as well, winning the 2023 Omega European Masters which came with a €425,000 check ($458,000). As a result of this win, Aberg also earned a captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup from Luke Donald, further boosting his profile and left little doubt that he is a future star in the game.
Not only is the sky the limit in terms of on the course success in the future for Aberg, but sponsorships are sure to come his way as well. At the moment he only has one official partnership it seems and that is with adidas. This partnership was made official in 2023 and at the time he said;
“This past year has been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more excited to wear the 3-Stripes as I start this next chapter of my career. The team at adidas is always committed to making the best for golfers and I’m proud to officially join the team.”
Aberg also uses a lot of Titleist clubs in his bag so it would not be surprising to see an official partnership inked in the future as well. (Be sure to check out Aberg's what's in the bag page to see his full setup). But outside of adidas, it doesn't look like he has any other sponsors currently.
