What Does 'E' Mean In Golf?
If you're a new golfer, you might be wondering what 'E' means on the leaderboard
If you see a capital 'E' on its own on a golf leaderboard, you might be wondering what it means?
In golf, it could mean many things: Erratic. Errors. Embarrassed. Emotional. Edgy... However, generally, an uppercase 'E' means one thing - even, or even par.
Every hole has a par score, which is the number of shots you should take - usually 3, 4 or 5.
Let's say a golfer played the first two holes (both par 4s) in 10 shots, this would be two more shots than par, so a player would have a '2' or '+2' next to their name.
Should a player make two pars on these two holes, so eight shots, they'd be on even par, so they'd have an 'E' next to their name, or '0' (zero).
Get it?
If you're one step ahead, you'll have already worked out that '-1' means one under par - so that means a player has played one fewer shots.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
To clarify, to get under-par, a player has to take fewer shots than par on a hole; for example, a three on a par 4, which is a birdie.
You'll have heard of eagles, too, and these are very good - that's two under par on a hole; for example, a three on a par 5.
However, an 'E' does not mean eagle, remember - it means even.
Generally speaking, 'E' is good, because it means a player has taken the number of shots they're supposed to - they are level par.
For most club golfers, finishing a round of golf on even par would be celebrated wildly.
Tour professionals, however, would typically expect to make a bunch of birdies and record a score under par.
For example, Scottie Scheffler posted a winning score at the 2024 Masters of -11 (11 shots under par over the course of four rounds/72 holes of golf).
If you had an 'E' next to your name that week, as Will Zalatoris did, it was a score only good enough for tied 9th. Shooting level par in Majors tends to be a good result on the whole, though - as we found via a little bit of research of the past decade.
And there are weeks when players make so many birdies, staying on 'E' would be considered poor.
So, 'E' for even. Simple.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Is Ludvig Aberg The Most Stylish Golfer At The Masters?
Ludvig Aberg is the face of the latest adidas Originals Golf collection this week at Augusta but what other golfers are catching the eye fashion-wise?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Can I Buy Bryson DeChambeau’s Reebok Golf Shoes?
The American US Open champion recently signed with Reebok and he is wearing shoes from the brand, but can you actually buy his shoes? We tell all...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Who Is Aaron Rai’s Partner?
PGA Tour pro Aaron Rai's partner made a big impression in the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, but who is she?
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Does The Masters Logo Represent?
The Masters logo is familiar to golf fans around the world, but what does it represent?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jose Luis Ballester What's In The Bag? 2025 Update
Take a look inside the bag of Spain's Jose Luis Ballester
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cell Phones Aren’t Allowed At The Masters, But What About Smart Watches?
Cell phones are prohibited at the Augusta National Major, but does that also apply to smart watches?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Has The Most Runner-Up Finishes At The Masters?
Winning The Masters is one of the biggest achievements in the game, but who are the players who have finished runner-up the most?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Greg Norman Matched This Masters Record 29 Years Ago - And It Surprisingly Still Hasn't Been Equalled Or Beaten In Three Decades Since
With record low scores being achieved in the men's Majors recently, The Masters remains the only one of the big four yet to yield a 62, with only two players even managing a 63 at Augusta National
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Are LIV Golfers Allowed To Play In The Masters?
LIV Golfers will tee it up in the Augusta National Major for the third year in succession in 2025, but why are they allowed to compete?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Is There A Dress Code For Patrons At The Masters?
There are plenty of policies for patrons attending The Masters to be aware of, but is there a dress code?
By Mike Hall Published