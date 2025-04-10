What Does 'E' Mean In Golf?

If you're a new golfer, you might be wondering what 'E' means on the leaderboard

What does E mean in golf?
'E' is the same as '0' on a scoreboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

If you see a capital 'E' on its own on a golf leaderboard, you might be wondering what it means?

In golf, it could mean many things: Erratic. Errors. Embarrassed. Emotional. Edgy... However, generally, an uppercase 'E' means one thing - even, or even par.

Every hole has a par score, which is the number of shots you should take - usually 3, 4 or 5.

Let's say a golfer played the first two holes (both par 4s) in 10 shots, this would be two more shots than par, so a player would have a '2' or '+2' next to their name.

Should a player make two pars on these two holes, so eight shots, they'd be on even par, so they'd have an 'E' next to their name, or '0' (zero).

Get it?

If you're one step ahead, you'll have already worked out that '-1' means one under par - so that means a player has played one fewer shots.

To clarify, to get under-par, a player has to take fewer shots than par on a hole; for example, a three on a par 4, which is a birdie.

You'll have heard of eagles, too, and these are very good - that's two under par on a hole; for example, a three on a par 5.

However, an 'E' does not mean eagle, remember - it means even.

What does E mean in golf?

Players on 'E' here are even par for their round of golf

(Image credit: Future)

Generally speaking, 'E' is good, because it means a player has taken the number of shots they're supposed to - they are level par.

For most club golfers, finishing a round of golf on even par would be celebrated wildly.

Tour professionals, however, would typically expect to make a bunch of birdies and record a score under par.

For example, Scottie Scheffler posted a winning score at the 2024 Masters of -11 (11 shots under par over the course of four rounds/72 holes of golf).

If you had an 'E' next to your name that week, as Will Zalatoris did, it was a score only good enough for tied 9th. Shooting level par in Majors tends to be a good result on the whole, though - as we found via a little bit of research of the past decade.

And there are weeks when players make so many birdies, staying on 'E' would be considered poor.

So, 'E' for even. Simple.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

