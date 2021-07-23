Learn what a birdie in golf is here.

There’s no better feeling in golf than rolling in a birdie putt whilst playing with your mates. It can help your score, as well as give you bragging rights in the bar afterwards.

Some experienced golfers look to get as many birdies as they can in a round, whilst some are happy to get one every month.

But what is a birdie? We explain here.

What Is A Birdie In Golf?

For those not familiar, a birdie is when you take one shot less than the par of the hole. So, if you played a par-4 in three shots, that would be a birdie. Or, if you played a par-5 in four shots, that would also be a birdie.

The term birdie comes from the American slang ’bird’ which meant something wonderful. It was apparently coined up at The Atlantic City Country Club, with a plaque at the club commemorating the occasion. The term became widespread in the 1910s.

Although it is a common term, birdies are hard to come by; even the best players on Tour average five per round.

This may sound like a lot, but these are the best players in the world! If you look into how many birdies scratch golfers make, it is significantly lower with an average of 2.4.

Statistically, the easiest holes to make birdies on for both professionals and amateurs are par-5’s. This is due to having a bit more buffer with the par and bigger hitters getting nearer the green with their second shot.