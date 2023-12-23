What Are Brooks Koepka's Stock Yardages?

As one of only 15 men to have won five Majors, Brooks Koepka has a game built off consistency throughout the bag.

The American has always hit the ball a considerable distance but relies, to even greater effect, on his rock-solid consistency with every club as a foundation for his stellar career.

Before the knee injury which temporarily derailed his career, Koepka was one of the PGA Tour's longest hitters and ranked just outside the top ten (11th) for driving distance (310.7) in the 2019-20 season before undergoing surgery on a severe knee injury in March the following year.

When he returned the following season, his driving averages had, in fact, increased, with the American now hitting the ball 311.9 yards, with a whopping long drive of 390 yards at that year's PGA Championship.

And while his overall game didn't immediately return, the 33-year-old's form finally turned a corner in 2023, with Koepka starring at the Masters as he finished runner-up to Jon Rahm.

"When the knee was messed up, I was afraid to get back on it to load it on my right side," he told Golf Digest at the Masters when speaking about how his knee injury affected his swing.

"I was staying on the left side and I'd back up out of it," he said. "Now it's so much easier to be able to load, get that full turn and rotation going back. It's tough when you're just playing it on your left side there's no power there, either. That was part of the frustrating part."

The following month, he captured his fifth Major championship at the PGA Championship, with Koepka becoming the only man in the field to register at least one stroke gained in all five categories - off the tee, approaching the green, around the green, tee-to-green and putting.

Since his move to LIV, Koepka's driving distance has continued to plateau, with the five-time Major champion only ranked 14th in the league's average driving distance (306.8 yards). Despite that, the American is inside the top ten for scrambling, birdie made and greens in regulation.

Those stats don't tell the whole story, so here's a look at how far Koepka hits every club in the bag.

BROOKS KOEPKA'S STOCK YARDAGES: