Tiger Woods Eyes Return To PGA Tour After “Remarkable” Recovery

The 15-time Major winner's return is "remarkable" and he now has the goal of returning to competition, a source told People magazine

Tiger Woods was recently pictured without crutches watching his son Charlie play golf, and an exclusive from People magazine says that his recovery has been “remarkable.”

The 15-time Major winner suffered serious leg and foot injuries in his LA car crash in February, where he required a rod inserted into his leg and screws and pins into his ankle.

After the relief that Woods had survived the horrific accident, it was feared that the 45-year-old’s playing career would be over, especially considering that he had undergone surgery on his back for the fifth time in December 2020.

However, a report from People, quoting a ‘source’, states that Woods’ goal is to get back out on Tour and is “going to make it happen.”

“Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it’s even more significant lately,” a source told People.

“It’s like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less and he’s feeling better.

“He says that the pain is very manageable now.

“For the first couple months, he’d just be sitting at home with his leg up, and it would be throbbing and he’d be in so much pain.

“Now he still has pain, but it’s nothing like what he dealt with before. He’s feeling strong and healthy and optimistic that he’ll be able to return to tour.