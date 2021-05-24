Brooks Koepka missed out on his fifth Major title, but it was the crowds at Kiawah Island that annoyed the 31-year-old.

“No One Really Gave A S**t” Brooks Koepka Reacts To PGA Championship Crowds

Phil Mickelson claimed a historic win at Kiawah Island on Sunday, becoming the oldest ever Major winner.

The 50-year-old, who produced a final round 73, won by just two shots from Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

Koepka, who was bidding for a hattrick of PGA Championships, would rue a number of missed opportunities throughout the round, including a missed three foot putt at the third hole.

With Mickelson leading by two shots coming down the 72nd hole, a large number of crowds swarmed the pair, with Koepka not amused by the pile up that was happening.

When asked about the scene on the 18th, Koepka said: “It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s**t, personally.

“But if I was fine, yeah, it would have been cool. It’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.

“Trying to protect my knee. I don’t think anybody really understands until you actually you’re coming out of surgery.

“Even when I was doing rehab and there’s five people kind of standing by your knee, you get a little skittish. Like I don’t mind waiting or being in that crowd, but I don’t know what the deal was, but it’s what it is. I’ll be putting it in ice today. It feels like s**t right now.”

With Koepka finishing tied second, the American announced that he will be taking some time off in preparation for the US Open next month.

“I’ll take some time off, relax a little bit and start practicing again. Keep doing rehab. Keep doing everything I’m doing and hopefully come out and play well at Torrey Pines.”