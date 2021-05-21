The 1991 PGA Champion needed a little bit of help after his buggy got stuck

WATCH: Fans Help John Daly After Cart Gets Beached

Fans came to the rescue of John Daly at the PGA Championship after his buggy (or cart) was beached in the sand at Kiawah Island.

The 1991 PGA Champion was driving his cart up to the green on the treacherous par-3 17th when his back wheel got stuck in the sand.

Luckily for the two-time Major winner, 10,000 fans are on-site each day this week and they were able to help him out of his tricky spot.

Watch the video below:

He carded a 13-over-par round of 85 on the opening day after chipping in for birdie at the 1st.

The 55-year-old came home in 10-over with a triple, two doubles and three bogeys.

Related: PGA Championship Leaderboard – Who is leading at Kiawah Island?

The American is allowed to use a cart in competition due to health issues.

The PGA of America has previously allowed him to ride a cart in its tournament, and he became the first golfer to use a cart in a Major at the 2019 PGA after Casey Martin in the 2012 US Open.

He cited osteoarthritis in his right knee that prevents him from walking more than six holes at a time.

His request under the Americans with Disabilities Act was successful.

Daly revealed last year that he was diagnosed with treatable bladder cancer.

Luckily the cancer was removed, although he was told that there is a high chance of it returning so is going for regular check-ups throughout the year.