The US Open champion was not popular on social media after he didn't shouting fore on his opening hole at the PGA Championship

“Disgraceful” – DeChambeau Criticised After No Fore Shout

Bryson DeChambeau received heavy criticism on social media after failing to shout fore despite a wayward opening tee shot at the PGA Championship.

The Golfing Scientist, now the longest hitter in the game, pulled his first drive left directly into the gallery and luckily nobody was injured.

There were arms signalled by those on the tee but there was no shout of fore heard via the broadcast.

This led to Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart condemning the American, with his co-commentator Ewen Murray agreeing.

“It was quite obvious where it was going to finish, there should have been a shout,” Murray said on Sky Sports.

Bryson did go on to shout fore on the very next hole when he once again drove it into the galleries.

DeChambeau has averaged 322 yards off the tee so far this season, ranking 1st in the PGA Tour Driving Distance statistics.

Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course is the longest course in Major history at 7,876 yards.